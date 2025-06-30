Texas Pete Heats Up Summer with First-Ever Spicy 'Yeehaw Straw'

​Texas Pete is taking flavour off the plate and into the glass with the launch of its first-ever spicy straw. Dubbed the 'Yeehaw Straw,' the spicy, limited-edition creation turns any beverage into a bold, tongue-tingling experience just in time for summer. By bringing its iconic taste to any summertime drink, Texas Pete is saving the day with a spice your tastebuds will go wild for.

Created by creative and media AOR McKinney, the social-first campaign extends the 'Let Flavour Run Wild' platform established earlier this year, reintroducing Texas Pete as a flavour hero that fights bland anywhere it shows up. The team teased the drop with 'thirst trap' social content starring the brand’s red cowboy mascot, building hype for the reveal of 'Mankind’s Greatest Creation,' the Yeehaw Straw.

A small batch of straws will be given away via a social giveaway that starts on June 26, but the bigger play is cultural: Texas Pete wants fans sharing and asking for more — laying the groundwork for future retail partnerships or a larger rollout. Even though the Yeehaw Straw isn’t currently widely available, Texas Pete wants its fans to think 'outside the plate' when it comes to their beverages this summer and encourage them to incorporate some of its iconic flavours to help inspire consumers as they sip.

With hot sauce consumption up and condiment sales projected to hit anywhere between $13 billion and $17 billion by 2029 (Mintel), Texas Pete is leaning into what younger consumers crave: sensory, shareable experiences that go beyond the dinner plate. From chili crisp cocktails to Tajín gummies, heat is everywhere — and the Yeehaw Straw taps right into that showcasing the nearly 100-year-old brand as a modern icon with serious flavour stretch.

The campaign launched June 26 across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

