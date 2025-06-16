senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Hearting Pride Initiative Takes a Stand to Support LGBTQ+ Creators

16/06/2025
13
Share
The One Club and McKinney launch industry-wide campaign supporting LGBTQ+ content creators by boosting the engagement metrics that matter most

As brands face growing pressure to pull back on Pride campaigns, Hearting Pride is taking a stand - and making it easier for the industry to do the same.

Launched by creative agency McKinney and production house CYLNDR Studios in partnership with The One Club, Hearting Pride is an industry-wide initiative designed to support LGBTQ+ content creators by boosting the engagement metrics that matter most to marketers - visibility, reach, and positive sentiment. In today’s climate, those numbers are often the difference between a brand staying silent or continuing to show up.

To help fuel that engagement, McKinney launched HeartingPride.com, an open-source microsite that aggregates Pride-related content from across the industry into a live, scrollable feed - giving users a simple, centralised way to 'heart,' comment, and publicly support LGBTQ+ creators and the brands that partner with them. The goal: create a groundswell of positive engagement that marketers can point to as justification to keep producing and funding Pride work.

To kick things off, McKinney, CYLNDR Studios, and The One Club hosted an event in NYC featuring drag performances, a creator-led panel, and a showcase of Pride campaigns with all proceeds benefiting Rainbow Railroad. 

“Hate can be loud. But, our support can be too,” said Caleb McMullen, associate creative director, McKinney. “It needs to be right now. Hearting Pride is one small way we can show the love for LGBTQ+ content creators and Pride-supporting brands.”

“We see this as an opportunity to support brands that are staying true to their values, even though times are tough. That’s true allyship,” said Hussein Rumaith, associate creative director, McKinney.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from McKinney
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from McKinney
Save It For Dinner
The Wildlife Conservation Society
13/06/2025
Skydive
Little Caesars
24/04/2025
Boycott
Little Caesars
24/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1