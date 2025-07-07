Lexus Serves Up Record Breaking Tennis Rally with Jamie Murray and Laura Robson

Lexus is serving bold stunts this summer with the launch of a showstopping new campaign that blends the thrill of tennis with world-class automotive performance, resulting in not one, but two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles - the longest tennis rally on top of two moving cars of 101 and the fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally on moving cars of 46.67 km/h (29 mph) on the roof of a moving car.



In a world-first attempt, Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray and former British No.1 Laura Robson completed a rally of 101 consecutive shots while standing on top of two moving Lexus NX vehicles.

Engineered for performance and precision, the Lexus NX became the latest court for the stars to play on. Securely fastened to the cars using bespoke harnesses, the tennis stars were driven down the runway of Duxford Airfield (Cambridge), reaching a top speed of 29mph.



The meticulously planned stunt was brought to life by stunt co-ordinator Marc Cass, whose impressive portfolio includes blockbusters in the Harry Potter, James Bond and Star Wars franchises, alongside The Agency and Top Boy.



To make the stunt happen, two robust aluminium platforms were bolted through the vehicles' roof rack fixing points and rigorously load-tested. Additional safety straps were used to secure the platforms, and comprehensive testing and rides by stunt personnel were conducted to a meticulous standard. Professional stunt drivers were behind the wheel of the Lexus NX vehicles as they drove down the runway of Duxford Airfield.

Chris Hayes, director of Lexus in the UK, said, “We are thrilled to launch this exciting new campaign, achieving two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles with two British tennis legends is a momentous achievement to celebrate our partnership with Sky Tennis, and our ongoing involvement in the sport.”

The stunt will run across various Sky Sports channels, as well as the Sky Sports F1 channel during the Silverstone Grand Prix. Fans can also watch the stunt on Lexus’s own channels as well as Jamie and Laura’s socials.

Commenting on their record-breaking feat, Jamie Murray and Laura Robson said, “To achieve something that’s never been attempted before and also be awarded with two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles is a thrill we’ll never forget, and the most exciting and unusual challenge I’ve ever taken on.



“Tennis is a sport that requires precision, skill and co-ordination, so playing a rally on top of moving cars travelling at speed is no mean feat! Setting this record together to celebrate the tennis season with Lexus as Sky has been a surreal experience, and something that has seen all those key components of the sport we love come together in a new way.”



The stunt comes as Lexus continues another year of thrilling competition in 2025 as Platinum Partner and Official Automotive Partner of the ATP Tour and Official Automotive Partner of the LTA alongside its partnership with Sky Tennis. Lexus is a sponsor of 12 ATP tournaments across Europe in the 2025 season including the prestigious ATP 1000 Rolex Paris Masters in October and the Nitto ATP Finals.

