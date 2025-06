​LePub Italy won six awards at the D&AD Awards 2025: one Yellow, three Graphite and two Wood Pencils.

The awarded projects are: Heineken ‘Pub Museums’, Desperados ‘Guao Guao’, Sephora ‘Getting Ready’ and Marvis ‘Marvel your Routine’.

HEINEKEN

PUB MUSEUMS

(LePub Italy & Publicis Dublin)

1 Graphite Pencil in Entertainment

1 Graphite Pencil in Experiential: Activation & Participation

1 Wood Pencil in Direct

DESPERADOS

GUAO GUAO

(LePub Italy)

1 Yellow Pencil in Casting

SEPHORA

GETTING READY

(LePub Italy)

1 Graphite Pencil in Luxury

MARVIS

MARVEL YOUR ROUTINE

(LePub Italy)