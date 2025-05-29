Lancôme Celebrates Love, Emotion and Heritage for Mother’s Day

For Mother’s Day 2025, Lancôme, in collaboration with Publicis Luxe, has unveiled a blooming celebration of love, emotion, and heritage. Set in the poetic landscape of Le Domaine de la Rose, located in Grasse, the campaign brings to life a luminous garden inspired by childhood memories and floral imagination.

Lancôme – Mother's Day: The Art of Emotions

The film explores the touching connection between mother and child, captured through playful gestures, handpicked bouquets, and spontaneous drawings. Belgian artist Arne Quinze’s contemporary floral sculptures punctuate the setting with vibrant energy, offering a modern, emotional interpretation of nature’s beauty.

Three Lancôme muses Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, and Isabella Rossellini bring depth and timeless elegance to this immersive experience. Their presence bridges generations, embodying Lancôme’s 90-year legacy of empowerment, femininity, and joy.

Publicis Luxe: Strategy and Creative Direction in Bloom

Behind the scenes, a full 360° ecosystem for the campaign was imagined and executed by Publicis Luxe. With a refined visual and emotional storytelling strategy, the agency shaped a world where artistic expression meets heartfelt celebration.

Anchored by the radiant La Vie est Belle L’Élixir and La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum, as well as Lancôme’s skincare and makeup icons, the campaign turns each product into a symbolic, living tribute—expressions of gratitude and beauty wrapped in emotion.

This Mother’s Day, Lancôme and Publicis Luxe invite audiences to rediscover the power of love through a sensory, floral journey, where every petal tells a story, and every gift becomes a piece of art.

