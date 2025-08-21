Laird and Good Company Joins m25’s Global Premium Network

Laird and Good Company, a New York City and London-based full-service production company with a talented roster of exclusive directors and artist management agency, has joined the m25 premium global network. This partnership strengthens m25’s ability to support brands and agencies with distinctive talent, deep expertise, and a truly global reach, producing work worldwide for clients such as Aesop, B&B Italia, Bacardi, Dries Van Noten, Google, HBO, Lyft, Maybelline, Netflix, Nike, On Running, Tiffany & Co. and Zara Home.

For Laird and Good Company, collaboration is at the heart of everything — bringing together the right artists, creatives, and visionaries to craft work that is both exceptional and enduring. Through this new strategic partnership with m25, the company aims to expand its production presence in Asia and the Middle East and refine the way it connects talent with creative opportunities.

m25 continues to expand its network by partnering with companies that offer distinctive viewpoints and global expertise. Laird and Good Company, with its artist-led philosophy and forward-thinking approach are an ideal match for m25's commitment to enhancing the region's creative landscape. This collaboration, spanning bases in both the UK and US, provides clients and network members with improved access to global production resources.

From its inception, Laird and Good Company has been guided by a belief in the power of diversity, collaboration, and creative courage. Additionally, what sets Laird and Good Company apart is their ability to bridge disciplines seamlessly integrating stills and motion, commercial and editorial, brand storytelling and culture-shaping content. Their hands-on approach ensures each project is shaped with both creative vision and strategic intent, delivering work that resonates across platforms and markets. This blend of artistry, inclusivity, and strategy has positioned the company as a trusted partner to brands seeking to stand out in an ever-evolving media landscape.

"My mission has always been to champion unique artists by delivering an unrivalled level of support while fulfilling each client’s needs. Ultimately, we aim to simplify the client experience and nurture our talent’s creative vision through collaboration, purpose, and intention," said founder Sarah Laird.

The Laird and Good Company roster spans multidisciplinary talent, from award-winning directors to visionary photographers and stylists. Its production division develops and delivers cinematic, culture-forward content across commercial, digital, and branded platforms — work that is visually striking, emotionally resonant, and deeply rooted in contemporary culture.

"With an ever-evolving media landscape, we remain committed to bridging disciplines — crafting motion and stills projects that are seamlessly integrated, conceptually rich, and visually compelling while building partnerships and presence on a global scale. We are excited to combine our production expertise with m25’s network to push creative boundaries at every stage," said Kirsty Meares, director of production and business development at Laird and Good Company.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Laird and Good Company into our network. Their integrated approach and roster of elite talent will give m25 members unparalleled access to production partners who excel at bringing bold ideas to life," added Chloe Ko, co-founder of m25.

Explore Laird and Good Company’s work at https://lairdandgoodcompany.com​

Learn more about m25 at https://m25.asia

