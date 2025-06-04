senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Ladbrokes Appoints Atomic London as Lead Creative Agency

04/06/2025
86
Share
Following a competitive pitch, Atomic will develop a new brand platform and launch a major campaign this autumn, supporting Ladbrokes’ ambition for bold, fame-driving creative across sports and gaming

Leading UK betting and gaming operator, Ladbrokes, owned by Entain Group Plc, have announced the appointment of Atomic London as its lead creative agency in the UK, following a competitive pitch overseen by Entain’s chief marketing officer Charlotte Emery.

Atomic London will work with Ladbrokes to develop a major new brand platform and is set to launch its first campaign across both sports and gaming in the autumn.

Charlotte Emery, chief marketing officer at Entain, said, “The depth of Atomic London’s understanding of the unique space that Ladbrokes occupies in sports and gaming makes them a great fit. During the pitch process, Atomic gave us a big, enduring and exciting new creative platform that will help us build fame-driving campaigns and deliver a consistent brand experience, that will help resonate with new audiences. We are really excited and inspired by our shared vision for Ladbrokes’s future.”

Jon Goulding, chief executive officer at Atomic London, added, “This is a brilliant win for Atomic London. Ladbrokes is exactly the kind of client we love to work with – a well-known brand with a strong retail presence, real heritage and a clear ambition for transformational growth and change. As an agency, we’re on an upward trajectory, and this pitch win is a great example of our Orbit model in action, bringing together our social and talent capabilities alongside brand and creative to deliver big, populist ideas that work across the entire customer journey.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Atomic London
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Atomic London
News Report
Greater Anglia
01/05/2025
Summer Leisure Game Show
Greater Anglia
01/05/2025
Bringing London Closer
Greater Anglia
01/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1