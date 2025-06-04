Ladbrokes Appoints Atomic London as Lead Creative Agency

Leading UK betting and gaming operator, Ladbrokes, owned by Entain Group Plc, have announced the appointment of Atomic London as its lead creative agency in the UK, following a competitive pitch overseen by Entain’s chief marketing officer Charlotte Emery.

Atomic London will work with Ladbrokes to develop a major new brand platform and is set to launch its first campaign across both sports and gaming in the autumn.

Charlotte Emery, chief marketing officer at Entain, said, “The depth of Atomic London’s understanding of the unique space that Ladbrokes occupies in sports and gaming makes them a great fit. During the pitch process, Atomic gave us a big, enduring and exciting new creative platform that will help us build fame-driving campaigns and deliver a consistent brand experience, that will help resonate with new audiences. We are really excited and inspired by our shared vision for Ladbrokes’s future.”

​Jon Goulding, chief executive officer at Atomic London, added, “This is a brilliant win for Atomic London. Ladbrokes is exactly the kind of client we love to work with – a well-known brand with a strong retail presence, real heritage and a clear ambition for transformational growth and change. As an agency, we’re on an upward trajectory, and this pitch win is a great example of our Orbit model in action, bringing together our social and talent capabilities alongside brand and creative to deliver big, populist ideas that work across the entire customer journey.”

