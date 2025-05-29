LIA Chinese Creativity Announces the 2025 Jury Presidents and Jurors

​London International Awards (LIA) has announced the relaunch of the LIA Chinese Creativity Award, the only global Award Show that celebrates the very best of Chinese-language creativity, reinforcing its commitment to honoring exceptional Chinese language creative work. Expanding its legacy to recognise world-class advertising ideas conceived, written, produced and released into the marketplace in one of the world’s most prominent languages - Chinese. LIA will accept all work that was released in the Chinese language regardless of the country it originated in. Work is only judged in Chinese by Chinese speaking jurors. Judging will be held from 30th September to 3rd October at the Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas simultaneously with the LIA global judging.

Building on its legacy, the revamped award will introduce new Categories and Sub-Categories, a refreshed judging framework and enhanced global exposure for winners. LIA Chinese Creativity is proud to unveil the five globally renowned Chinese Creative Leaders who will serve as jury presidents in 2025. These distinguished experts will lead their respective juries in recognising and celebrating the most outstanding Chinese language creative work from around the world.

Barbara Levy, president of LIA, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome these visionary Creative Leaders as our 2025 Jury Presidents for our Chinese Creativity Show. Their expertise, creativity, and dedication to excellence will ensure that the most groundbreaking and impactful Chinese language work is recognised on a global stage.”

Originally established in 2017, the Chinese creativity show returns with a renewed focus on innovation, cultural relevance and craftsmanship across advertising, design, digital media, branded content and emerging technologies.

The 2025 edition will feature an elite jury of regional creative leaders, who are all experts on Chinese branding and communications, ensuring world-class standards in evaluation. This diverse, high-calibre panel of Chinese speaking, top-tier creatives maintains LIA’s reputation for impartiality and excellence. All entries will be judged to the same international standards as the LIA global show. Winners will be awarded the same iconic statue as the LIA global statue, coated in brilliant red, with a gold, silver or bronze base.

LIA Chinese Creativity winners are also included in Campaign Brief Asia’s Creative Rankings. So, winning at LIA Chinese Creativity puts you amongst the creative elite. It means you've created game-changing work and moved the creative needle.

2025 Chinese Creativity Jury Members:

Kaz Tsuburaku, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Digital Japan

Alexis Chiu, Group Managing Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong

Dissara Udomdej, CEO & Creative Founder Yell Shanghai

Emily Wang, Partner, Shanghai Runshi Enterprise Marketing Management

Joseph Lau, Global Head of Creative & Design, OPPO, Shenzhen

Sandy Sun, Founder & CCO, Moowu, Beijing

Jimi Hsieh, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Taiwan

Nicole Ma, CEO & CCO, Ma’nifesto, Shanghai

Huang Feng, Parter, FRED&FARID Shanghai

Airy Han, Founder, BonUs, Shanghai

Liao YongJun, CEO, TPSS Production, Beijing

Yee Wai Khuen, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA, Malaysia

Arthur Tsang, Greater China CCO, McCann-Erickson Guangming

The 2025 LIA Chinese Creativity Award Entry System is open with a 25% discount through 30th June 2025. As of 1st July, entry fees will be invoiced at the full entry fee.

The competition is open to anyone from any country with work that was originally created and launched in Chinese. With this in mind, all work must be entered in its original format. No English-translated ads allowed.

Early-bird deadlines, categories, fees and detailed guidelines are available on the website.

