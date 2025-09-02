Tom Holland Lets Alter Egos Loose in Blockbuster LEGO Spot

​The LEGO Group has launched a new phase of its global Rebuild the World brand platform, with the debut of a new short film fronted by actor Tom Holland called Never Stop Playing.

Best known for his blockbuster roles as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his performances in films like The Impossible, Spies in Disguise and Avengers: Endgame, Tom stars in this new film to reignite kids and families’ playful spirits and show that growing up doesn’t have to mean giving up on creativity and play.

Set to a swaggering ‘High Voltage’ score by rock legends AC/DC, the film is a reminder - delivered with a wink and a whole lot of craft - that play doesn’t have an age limit. Whether you’re building with your siblings, or just need a break from being a grown-up, this film is your permission slip to find and enjoy those playful moments in life.

The film was directed by award-winning creative duo Los Peréz (Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez) through Biscuit Filmworks, combining cinematic storytelling with bold visuals and exciting LEGO® builds. Known for their bold visual style, adrenaline-charged storytelling, and standout art direction Los Peréz have worked with top-tier brands like Apple, Coca-Cola, and Xbox and collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Uma Thurman, ASAP Rocky and Doja Cat.

Tom Holland said, “I loved building with LEGO bricks as a child. My brothers and I would create our own wild worlds, turning the living room into a prehistoric jungle with our LEGO dinosaur set or set up racing tracks for our LEGO cars! It was fun to relive those memories on set. Becoming an official ‘Playmaker’ is very cool. No matter how busy life gets, I’ve never stopped playing…and I don’t plan to anytime soon!”

“I hope that this short film I did with the LEGO Group demonstrates the idea that to play is a way of expressing who we are no matter what age! For me, it’s always been an important element of exploring the world and embracing the environment I’m in, Whether I’m on set or just hanging out with my brother and mates, I try to bring an element of play into everything I do.”

Tom brings his energy and heart to the nine different characters he plays in the film, each facing an important choice. From dazzling as a superstar footballer (The Gamechanger) to sharing wisdom as an entrepreneur (The Innovator), bringing excitement to a subdued gallery (The Creator), transforming into a Secret Agent LEGO® minifigure, or even portraying an uptight boss who has forgotten how to have fun - he shows that play is always a choice, regardless of our age or stage in life.

Tom’s real-life brothers, Sam and Harry also make a surprise appearance in the film.

Los Peréz (Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez) through Biscuit Filmworks said, “We enjoyed crafting every scene as part of a broad creative world, the brick click is the catalyst that takes you everywhere your imagination wants. Tom was a great playmaker to work with. His willingness to play different versions of himself and designing together all the characters was definitely one of the highlights.”

​Nic Taylor, SVP and head of Our LEGO Agency said, “I love how the team has cranked up the energy in this year’s campaign. Tom brings such a memorable interpretation to the characters he plays, proving that play isn’t just for kids—it's a powerful choice for everyone! And together with an AC/DC track, this work promises to take you on an energising and hopefully inspiring ride about the power of play and how that fuels creativity no matter what age you are.”

​Time Based Arts pushed the VFX envelope, blending real LEGO builds - meticulously crafted by the renowned LEGO master builders at Kladno - with digital magic. The stunning LEGO props include a pair of custom-made rocket-powered shoes, a full-sized custom LEGO Botanicals suit worn by Tom, a vibrant garden that bursts with creativity and imagination, a hummingbird that transforms into a Phoenix, and super-sized brick-built footballs, megaphones, wildlife and more. The driving and immersive sound design was created by 750Mph.

The LEGO Group is bringing this campaign to life on Snapchat, helping Snapchatters identify their inner Playmaker with an AR Lens that helps them create a custom alter ego. Encouraging Snapchatters to 'Never Stop Playing, 'Play XP' tracks players' progress and development over time, whilst they can also play LEGO arcade games via the new Lens. Meanwhile, a custom AR Landmarker will reveal a LEGO tower built above the LEGO Store, growing with each second reflecting the combined play of the Lens.

The announcement follows new research commissioned by the LEGO Group, which revealed that as kids start to come of age, 44% feel the pressure to grow up quickly, and 48% admit they’ve stopped playing with certain toys or activities as they’ve been told they’re ‘childish’ or ‘babyish’. The survey, which quizzed 20,000 parents and children aged 6-16 across 10 countries, found that 24% of children have been told by friends and family that it is uncool to play either often or very often. This campaign gives license and serves as a reminder to children and adults that play is essential at any age.

Tom is the latest Playmaker to be announced by the LEGO Group, joining a powerhouse group of global artists and creatives. This team of Playmakers embody curiosity, courage and creativity, and show what’s possible when we stay open to imagination – qualities that Tom exemplifies every day.

The global campaign was created by the LEGO Group’s in-house agency OLA in collaboration with creative agency Chaos x Magic. The film is set to launch across global markets, fuelled by a high-energy content ecosystem, including 120/60/30/15-second hero edits, 20s social vignettes, behind-the-scenes gems, bold static and motion OOH, and an exhibition at LEGO House featuring some of the props and LEGO builds from the film and worn by Tom Holland.

For more information visit: www.LEGO.com.

