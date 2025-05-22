LBB Teams Up with AICP as Media Partner for AICP Week Base Camp

​Little Black Book (LBB) is the media partner of AICP Week Base Camp, taking place from Tuesday 3rd - Wednesday 4th June at The Times Center.



As part of this partnership with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, two LBB reporters, Ben Conway and Abi Lightfoot, will be located at The Times Center to interview panellists, chat with attendees and report on the event. Coverage will be published across LBB’s social media channels and available to read on LBB during and after the event.

AICP Week 2025 kicks off on Tuesday 3rd June at Base Camp, culminating on Thursday 5th June with a gala reception at The Museum of Modern Art, celebrating the AICP Show, AICP Next Awards, and AICP Post Awards.

Abi and Ben commented on the partnership, “We’re so excited to be heading to AICP Week Base Camp this year. We can’t wait to catch-up with the American production community and meet some new and familiar faces. If you’d like to book in some time to chat with us during the week, please reach out to us at abi@lbbonline.com and ben@lbbonline.com.”

Base Camp will play host to a number of panel discussions and seminars centred around technology and creativity, changing industry dynamics and more, with an array of industry leaders and visionaries lined up to take part.

Also taking place at The Times Center on June 3rd is the premiere and reception for the AICP Next Awards. In addition to unveiling the winners - including Most Next (Best of Show) - there will be discussions led by Judy John, global chief creative officer of Edelman and the Next Awards’ judging chair. On June 4th, the action moves to The Museum of Modern Art, featuring a screening of ‘Here’s to the Crazy Ones’, with a Q+A with Lee Clow.

“Collaborating with Little Black Book at AICP Week Base Camp allows for even more insights from our panelists, and a glimpse into what the attendees are taking away,” said Matt Miller, President and CEO. “We’re looking forward to seeing - and watching - Abi and Ben’s reporting.”

Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas also said, “I'm super excited that we're partnering with Matt, Kristin and the AICP for this year’s Base Camp. Independent production is such a vital part of the creative ecosystem, and it’s important for us to be on the ground supporting that. Ben and Abi will be capturing the spirit of the event and sharing those insights with our global audience.”

