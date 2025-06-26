LBB and D&AD Launch Free Student Membership

Little Black Book (LBB) has partnered with D&AD to offer a free student membership to all emerging talent programme participants looking to enter the commercial and creative industries, including New Blood, Shift, and beyond, as part of a shared mission to support the future of the creative industries.

The stream of benefits includes the ability to:

Upload your portfolio to LBB, showcasing your work in front of 600,000 monthly users;

Learn about the industry’s top work, people, companies and trends, with no paywall.

Profiles will be badged as students and searchable that way – meaning creative companies can also find the fresh talent they’re looking for faster and more easily.

The initiative, which will continue to evolve, will launch with D&AD New Blood on July 1st, 2025, a show designed to give students, recent graduates and emerging creatives worldwide the exposure to kick-start their career.

Attendees of D&AD Shift – the free industry-led night school for self-taught creatives entering the advertising, design and creative industries from outside traditional education – are also encouraged to take up the offer.

LBB’s CEO Matt Cooper explained, “The concept here is that we can offer students a place to be before they join the creative business. We can help them to be seen and found, and we will expand this offering as we go. To be launching this with D&AD is incredibly exciting.

“To all students and emerging talent globally, D&AD (and New Blood) is a mark of great creativity and these guys constantly support the business. Us working with them on this makes total sense and is much needed. Anything we can do to support creatives at this present time is a must, in our opinion. If we can help support and connect the future of our business, we will be over the moon.”

​Dara Lynch, CEO of D&AD, added, “LBB and D&AD together proactively support the next generation of emerging talent from New Blood to Shift, giving them and our industry a community of global talent in pursuit of creative excellence as they forge their careers. This is the place to find the future of our creative industries.”