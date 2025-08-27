Kitchen Aid Blends the Rules with Pure Power Blender

​Stept Studios has released a vibrant new commercial campaign for the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender, directed by Daniel Wårdh. The campaign celebrates modern cooking with a dynamic mix of colourful visuals, high-energy transitions, and playful camera moves designed to inspire consumers to get creative in the kitchen.

The Pure Power Blender represents KitchenAid Brand’s latest innovation, and the campaign delivers a fresh, contemporary take on the brand’s legacy. By pairing standout visuals with the product’s key features, Daniel’s direction seamlessly connects brand messaging to a fun and aspirational kitchen environment.

“From the beginning, it was clear that Daniel’s passion and ego-less collaborative style was the ultimate fit for this project” said Sarah Uchison, KitchenAid creative director at Whirlpool’s In-House Agency, WoW Studios. “He infused the key product features into a beautifully dynamic visual language, which he then expertly wove into each story. We know consumers will love this work as much as we do. ”

Working closely with Whirlpool’s WoW Studios and brand team, Stept Studios brought an approach that delivered on the brief both creatively but also execution. This was a large production with a variety of talent and location builds. The end result is a spot that reflects Daniel’s signature style; dynamic, inventive, and visually captivating, while also showcasing the product’s capabilities in a bold, modern light.



“We’re incredibly proud of this campaign and the collaboration with Whirlpool and KitchenAid,” said Nick Martini, co-founder of Stept Studios. “Daniel’s creative vision, paired with the energy and engagement from the client team, made this project a perfect example of what happens when innovative brands and bold storytelling come together.”

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender campaign is now live across broadcast, digital, and social channels, continuing Stept Studios’ tradition of delivering high-quality, story driven commercial work that connects with audiences and drives brand engagement.

