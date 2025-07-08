senckađ
Katie Tricot and Thomas Heckel Join Coffee & TV’s Design Studio

08/07/2025
92
Share
Coffee & TV has welcomed Katie Tricot as executive director of Design Studio and Thomas Heckel as art director

Coffee & TV has welcomed Katie Tricot as executive director of Design Studio and Thomas Heckel as art director, further strengthening the studio’s global design leadership.

Katie brings over two decades of experience in design/motion design, VFX, OOH, experiential and production, most recently serving as senior executive producer at The Mill. Known for driving business growth and leading award-winning creative teams, she will oversee the strategic expansion of Coffee & TV’s design offering across the US and global markets.

Thomas is a multi-disciplinary creative force with 20+ years of experience as a motion designer and 3D artist including working across experiential and OOH. He spent nearly a decade at The Mill, delivering groundbreaking work for brands like Nike, Google, and Adidas, and has collaborated with leading studios including Psyop and MassMarket.

Katie and Thomas join ECD Steve Waugh, creative director Ed Kevill-Davies, and head of design Danny Boyle further solidifying Coffee & TV’s commitment to design-led storytelling and to building a world class global creative studio.

v2.25.1