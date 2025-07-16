senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Coffee & TV Expands VFX Team with 5 Senior Hires

16/07/2025
15
Share
Kiril Mirkov and Tom Harding join Coffee & TV as VFX supervisors for CG and 2D, respectively, alongside Chris Welsby as animation supervisor, Amar Chundavadra as character technical director, and Roman Vrbovsky as senior FX artist

Coffee & TV has expanded its senior VFX team with five new hires: Kiril Mirkov and Tom Harding join as VFX supervisors for CG and 2D, respectively, alongside Chris Welsby as animation supervisor, Amar Chundavadra as character technical director, and Roman Vrbovsky as senior FX artist.

The move reunites Kiril, Chris, Amar, and Roman, who previously collaborated on iconic campaigns during their time at The Mill over the past decade. Kiril, Chris, and Amar bring extensive experience in both photorealistic and stylised character and creature work, while Roman adds a new dimension to the FX team with his eye for photoreal FX, motion design, and experimental visuals.

Tom Harding brings a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation, having spent nearly two decades at MPC.

Collectively, the team has credits on VES Award wins, major nominations, and campaigns for brands including John Lewis, Smirnoff, Burberry, Jaguar, ING, LEGO, and PlayStation.

Johnny Fairburn, managing director at Coffee & TV London, said, “We’re honoured Kiril, Tom, Chris, Amar, and Roman chose us. Their work speaks for itself, they’re all amazing human beings, and their decision to join is a huge endorsement of our culture and vision for the future. They’re going to play key roles in our growth and creative progression.”

These hires represent a major creative investment as Coffee & TV continues to raise its international profile and reaffirm its commitment to an artist-led culture and craft.
Please contact kim@coffeeand.tv for more information on showreels.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Coffee & TV
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Coffee & TV
Coffee Bags Bothy
Taylors of Harrogate
12/06/2025
Coffee Bags Campfire
Taylors of Harrogate
12/06/2025
Lions Tour
Sky Sports
12/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1