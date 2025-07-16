Coffee & TV Expands VFX Team with 5 Senior Hires

​Coffee & TV has expanded its senior VFX team with five new hires: Kiril Mirkov and Tom Harding join as VFX supervisors for CG and 2D, respectively, alongside Chris Welsby as animation supervisor, Amar Chundavadra as character technical director, and Roman Vrbovsky as senior FX artist.

The move reunites Kiril, Chris, Amar, and Roman, who previously collaborated on iconic campaigns during their time at The Mill over the past decade. Kiril, Chris, and Amar bring extensive experience in both photorealistic and stylised character and creature work, while Roman adds a new dimension to the FX team with his eye for photoreal FX, motion design, and experimental visuals.

Tom Harding brings a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation, having spent nearly two decades at MPC.

Collectively, the team has credits on VES Award wins, major nominations, and campaigns for brands including John Lewis, Smirnoff, Burberry, Jaguar, ING, LEGO, and PlayStation.

​Johnny Fairburn, managing director at Coffee & TV London, said, “We’re honoured Kiril, Tom, Chris, Amar, and Roman chose us. Their work speaks for itself, they’re all amazing human beings, and their decision to join is a huge endorsement of our culture and vision for the future. They’re going to play key roles in our growth and creative progression.”

These hires represent a major creative investment as Coffee & TV continues to raise its international profile and reaffirm its commitment to an artist-led culture and craft.

Please contact kim@coffeeand.tv for more information on showreels.

