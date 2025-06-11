Kahlil Joseph Joins Somesuch’s Roster for UK and Netherlands Representation

​Kahlil Joseph is a Los Angeles–based filmmaker and visual artist whose ability to craft deeply emotional, visually captivating narratives that push the boundaries of both film and fine art has solidified his position as one of the most revered auteurs today.

Moving fluidly between cinema, journalism, and contemporary art, Kahlil’s practice often centres on the aesthetics of Black life and consciousness. He has directed short-form pieces for artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Flying Lotus, alongside work for brands such as YSL and Kenzo. Artistically, Kahlil has exhibited work at the Venice Biennale, the Tate Modern and the Underground Museum, which he co-founded in Los Angeles.

He is the creator of BLKNWS, a genre-defying media project that began as a two-channel video installation and evolved into his first feature-length film, ‘BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions’, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film blends archival footage, scripted scenes, and real-world interviews to explore the landscape of contemporary media and collective memory, marking a new chapter in Joseph’s ongoing experiment with form, authorship, and the future of cinematic language.





