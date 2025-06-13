senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

KFC Canada Races into F1, Iconic Buckets Become Chicane OOH

13/06/2025
289
Share
Continuing the brand’s streak of tapping into critical moments in Canadian culture, this creative endeavour from Courage Inc. will attempt to take pole position against the other ads of the Canadian Grand Prix, reports LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt

With F1’s Canadian Grand Prix returning to the streets of Montreal this weekend, KFC Canada has sped into action to match, delivering a new campaign ahead of the eagerly-anticipated event. Created in partnership with indie agency Courage Inc.’s recently-launched Montreal office – its first-ever national campaign, just shy of one month after opening – the work continues the brand’s streak of tapping into the country’s major cultural moments.

The pair have capitalised upon the unique design and aesthetic of KFC’s buckets, which share the same graphic code as F1 chicanes, to launch an out-of-home visual comparison for fans of the motorsport to savour. All around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, and across the nation, billboards will showcase the track’s tight corners (the Senna Curve, the Hairpin, and the Wall of Champions)… recreated via speed-blurred images of the brand’s iconic serving container.


“When we realised that KFC buckets share the same graphic code as F1 chicanes, it became obvious we had to do something with it, because only KFC could truly own this icon,” explains Maxime Sauté, partner and executive creative director at Courage.


While the creative, titled ‘KFChicane’, will have the tough task of competing with the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and the red-hot Oscar Piastri for attention, the reactive, playful nature of the work is certainly a standout in its own right. Captured especially well by the decision to temporarily change the chain’s iconic slogan, ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’, to ‘Finger Lickin’ Fast’, the ECD believes this was the perfect way to tap into the annual hype in ownable fashion.

Put simply, he concludes, ”The Canadian Grand Prix was the perfect opportunity to connect KFC to a local event that draws over 350,000 visitors.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Courage
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Courage
KFChicane
KFC Canada
13/06/2025
Champions of Ambition
CIBC
21/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1