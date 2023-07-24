Juice Revs Up Excitement with Alpine A290_β Global Campaign Featuring Thrilling VFX and F1 Superstars

Juice had the opportunity to work on the VFX for Alpine's global campaign, which features an array of neon, holographic projections, and futuristic anime atmosphere. The A290_β model commercial stands out as an eye-catching and executed work. With a focus on VFX and holographic typography animation, the campaign has successfully captured the imagination of its audience. One of the key highlights of the campaign is the inclusion of Formula 1 racing stars, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, engaging in intense wheel-to-wheel racing sequences. Their presence adds a thrilling and dynamic element to the campaign, aligning perfectly with the brand's commitment to performance and innovation.

Alberto Blanco, the director of the campaign, has shared his experience of collaborating with Juice, stating, "Working with Juice on this project has been an absolute pleasure. Not only because of their great talent and sensibility, but also because they have been extremely proactive in addressing all agency and client requests. Despite facing challenging time constraints, the Juice team consistently delivered everything on time and with a smile on their faces."

Alberto continues to praise Juice's work in bringing his exact vision to life, with visuals and sound that were truly extraordinary. "I have been eager to work with Juice for a while now, and I am confident that we will continue to collaborate on many more projects in the near future," he added.