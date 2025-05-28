Josh Krichefski Joins NABS as Trustee as Adland Demands More Emotional Support

Josh Krichefski has joined the board of industry charity NABS as a trustee.

Josh will sit on NABS’ executive committee, helping the charity in its mission to help everyone in the advertising and media industry move forward.

Josh is well-known for his activism regarding mental wellness in adland. As president of the IPA, Josh instigated the People First Promise, designed to encourage adland companies to look after the mental health of their people. So far, more than 100 companies have signed up to the pledge.

Under Josh’s tenure, the IPA and NABS collaborated on events designed to promote mental wellness, while the IPA also recommended NABS’ training to the industry.

Josh’s appointment comes as NABS’ Q1 stats reveal that demand for emotional support calls has risen. Emotional support accounted for 40% of all calls, compared with 33% at the same time last year.

Along with his fellow Trustees, Josh will now help NABS to continue to evolve its services as the industry grapples with a host of mental wellness challenges.

Sue Todd, CEO, NABS, said, “Josh is a natural and brilliant fit for the NABS Trustee board. His work in advancing our industry’s mental wellness is already well known; he cares deeply about how we support our people to drive the industry forward positively.

“What’s more, Josh has always been forthcoming about his own mental wellness, including on the NABS Podcast. This has huge value. I look forward to having even more access to his wisdom, passion and perspective within NABS.”

Josh Krichefski said, “I have always supported NABS, most recently at WPP and as IPA president. But also NABS helped me at a crossroad earlier in my career. The charity’s focus on advancing the mental wellness of the industry, particularly with increasing demands, pressures and some uncertainty, aligns with my personal sense of where we can make the greatest difference to our people. It’s an honour to join the rest of the trustees and do my bit to help progress this crucial area.”

