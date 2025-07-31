10 Ways You Can Create a More Neuroinclusive Work Culture

What is neuroinclusivity?



Neuroinclusivity is about creating environments in which everybody can be their best, whether they are neurodivergent or neurotypical.



What is neurodiversity?



Neurodiversity means our brains work in different ways, and that’s completely natural. Around one in five adults in the UK are neurodivergent, with conditions like autism, ADHD or dyslexia.



Neurodivergent or neurotypical?



If your brain works differently to the expected ‘norm’, you’re neurodivergent. If not, you’re neurotypical. Both are part of the same diverse human picture.



There are useful definitions of these terms on the Brain Charity website.



What are the benefits of a neuroinclusive culture?



You can benefit from a neuroinclusive culture at work, whether you’re neurodivergent or not. One reason for this is that neuroinclusive workplaces – where both neurotypical and neurodiverse people can thrive – are founded on psychological safety. This safety creates a place where people don’t feel scared or insecure when it comes to bringing their whole selves to work.



Iain Preston, an adland leader and ambassador for neurodivergent people in our industry, describes the need for neuroinclusive cultures as “a challenge and an opportunity for businesses to walk the talk”.



Get ready to walk that walk with the following guidance. With huge thanks to Iain for his input – you can hear more from him on the NABS Podcast episode 'How to support yourself and others with ADHD'.



How leadership can help create a more neuroinclusive culture:



1. Identify your allies.



Identify people in leadership who would be particularly helpful or useful allies. If you don’t know who these people are, be transparent and ask. It’s ok to be upfront, because your goal is to create an environment where everybody can be at their best. Iain, who has ADHD, says: “Find people who can help to ensure the culture is more active and less passive. Ask these people to share their view on the culture and get their advice.”



2. Prepare to measure your progress.



Create ongoing processes for collecting feedback and tracking inclusion metrics. Seek expert guidance on making these neurodivergent-friendly (for example, designing surveys in an accessible way). Your HR team can give support too, for example, when advising on and updating policies.



3. Get training.



Ask if your employer can offer neurodiversity training or share resources on the subject to help educate your teams. NABS offers training for managers in how to create inclusive cultures in our Managers’ Mindsets programme.



NABS also offers workshops on neurodiversity – check our events calendar and sign up to our biweekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with what’s on offer.



4. Ask colleagues: “What’s helpful?”.



Neurodiversity is a broad term, encompassing many different challenges and experiences. If you’re not sure where to start learning, check in with a neurodivergent colleague – if they’re happy to talk – and ask them to explain what support they find most helpful. Ask fellow managers to share their knowledge or what’s worked for them, and get advice from HR on reasonable adjustments and your company’s neurodiversity policy. Makes Sense to Me, the neurodivergent bookshop, has lots of useful reading to explore on their website.



5. Bring neurodivergent colleagues together.



Use employee resource groups (ERGs) to help create or hold space where neurodivergent colleagues can get together for mutual support and sharing. Get buy-in from senior leaders to engage with these groups too, so they can help to advocate for change where it’s needed.



You may or may not know that someone is neurodivergent. In either case, it can be useful to start a conversation like this: ‘I’ve noticed things might be a bit difficult for you right now. I want to share this because I want to support you. Can I help? Are there things that I could do that would support you right now?

Ian Preston



Adland leader and neurodivergent ambassador



How colleagues and teams can help increase neuroinclusivity:



1. Find out what works for your colleagues



Ask employees to create a ‘Manual of Me’ – a summary of what works for them to thrive at work. For example: “I need full agendas before meetings to help organise my thinking,” or, “I am a reflector who needs time before contributing ideas.”



2. Help your colleagues thrive.



Great! You’ve all got your Manual of Me. What next? Consider how you can share, embed and put into practice your learnings about your teammates. One idea is to have a group session with ‘mix-and-match’ conversations – break into pairs, share two–three Manual of Me answers with your partner, swap pairs every ten minutes to get to know other colleagues. With permission, you can share key takeaways with the wider group at the end of the session.



Also, create a shared folder for the team to save their ‘manuals’ to refer to – and keep updating them.



3. Encourage neurodiverse colleagues to understand the support available to them



Read NABS guide to Getting support at work if you are Neurodivergent for guidance on how you can approach the conversation with your manager or HR, or find out more about reasonable adjustments.



We have also collated a page of useful links that signpost to organisations that can support Neurodiverse people and those around them



4. Offer reasonable adjustments



Offer bespoke support to individuals with what’s called ‘reasonable adjustments’. Discuss what might work with the person involved, and make sure the rest of the team respects any different working practices. Examples of reasonable adjustments include:



Flexibility in working hours.



Breaks or different work pacing to avoid burnout.



Quiet work zones or noise-cancelling headphones.



Lighting adjustments or screen filters on PCs.



Make an 'end of meeting summary' a standard habit so everyone is clear on next actions.







5. Speak to NABS.



NABS is always in your corner. For confidential support, give our Advice Line a call on 0800 707 6607 or email us at support@nabs.org.uk.

