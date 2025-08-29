senckađ
news
Joint Appointed as Lead Creative Agency for Wealth Management Company Quilter

29/08/2025
The partnership will see Joint develop a new brand platform to support Quilter’s growth plans and reinforce its position in the financial services sector

Independent creative agency Joint has been appointed as the lead creative agency for wealth management company Quilter following a competitive pitch. The partnership will see Joint develop a new brand platform to support Quilter’s growth plans and reinforce its position in the financial services sector.

Joint has been tasked with creating a unique and distinctive, creative brand positioning to help attract new customers, strengthen Quilter’s relationships with financial advisers and retain existing clients. The new brand platform and campaign is set to launch in late 2025 with future work spanning social, digital, print and press channels.

Quilter is a company with a rich heritage and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018; it is now one of the UK’s largest wealth managers. The brand is guided by a belief that financial advice should be an accessible and human experience – across the lives of their hundreds of thousands of customers across the UK.

Quilter has previously invested in high-profile brand-building initiatives to champion the role of financial advice and recently became the first title-partner of rugby’s Quilter Nations Series. This new creative direction with Joint represents the next phase of the company’s brand evolution.

Sarah Ireland, senior brand manager at Quilter said, “We were looking for an outstanding creative partner to work with us on the next phase of our brand development. In Joint, we’ve found a creative energy and aspiration that matches our own and we can’t wait to share our new positioning with our existing and prospective customers.”

Lou Fielding, managing director at Joint, commented, “The Quilter team’s ambition for their brand is infectious and we are equally enthused about what we can achieve together. This is a truly collaborative partnership with a shared goal to do something different in the category on behalf of consumers. We’re excited to bring this vision to life.”

