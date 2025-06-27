JD Sports Unveils Bold New Global Identity 'Forever Forward’

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports has unveiled Forever Forward, its new global brand identity designed to assert its position as a driving force behind elevating youth culture across the world.

Signifying the retail giant’s first cohesive global brand identity, as it continues its expansion in markets including the UK, Europe, USA and APAC, Forever Forward brings together JD Sports’ unrivalled passion for celebrating youth culture, and its future-facing approach to comms, under one visual umbrella.

A DESIGN PRINCIPLE THAT REPRESENTS MOMENTUM

The 10° angle of Forever Forward — a feature that has always been part of the JD Sports logo — acts as a central theme and conceptual starting point for the typography, layouts and imagery seen across the campaign.

It’s intentionally positioned to symbolise the forward momentum that runs through the heart of the brand when it comes to supporting young people’s expression of self.

ACROSS EVERY TOUCHPOINT IN-STORE, SOCIAL, OOH, CRM & AV

​The huge redesign of the brand’s identity, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, will emerge globally across the next few years, with multiple evolutions in the pipeline, across in-store, social, OOH, CRM and AV. The work also includes motion design, and an extensive design toolkit, which will be rolled out to all 38 markets.

Uncommon partnered with F37 Foundry to deliver the bespoke font, and media agency Goodstuff on UK OOH placements.

​Benny Everitt, ECD at Uncommon, commented, “JD Sports has always been a brand at the forefront of youth culture, but with its rapid global expansion, it needed a cohesive visual identity to bring this to life globally. Working with brands at a pivotal moment of change is our heartland, and we’re excited to see ‘Forever Forward’ live in the world across all physical and digital touchpoints — a true representation of JD Sports’ ambitions to drive self-identity forward among this audience.”

​Louisa Craggs, head of brand at JD Sports, commented, “Since our partnership with Uncommon began, we’ve loved how they’ve always pushed and challenged us to think differently. This new brand platform is the perfect example of the studio truly understanding our mission and our place within youth culture, with every last design detail so carefully considered, and the end result is better than we could have imagined. We look forward to its continued roll out, and seeing the response from both customers and staff.”