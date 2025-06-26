Irish Duo 49th & Main Debut 'Happy Tears' Album

For the debut album Happy Tears by Irish duo 49th & Main, the release wasn’t just about dropping a record - it was about building a world. Brought to life by The Suite Shop, the creative direction arm of Lowkey Films, the campaign focused on warmth, texture, and atmosphere to give fans more than just music, crafting a moment they could emotionally connect to.

From the outset, the brief was clear: the campaign needed to feel intimate and crafted - something collectors and superfans would connect with on a personal level. The band’s ethos is rooted in a DIY, hands-on approach, and it was essential that this spirit carried through every part of the rollout. The Suite Shop delivered with a complete creative direction campaign that stretched from visualisers, to artwork to press stills.

At the centre of the production was creative director and photographer Devon Kuziw, whose collaborative relationship with the band helped shape a look and feel that was raw, warm, and handmade. Devon worked closely with The Suite Shop team to ensure every element - from lo-fi visualisers to analogue-inspired artwork echoed the emotional honesty of the music. Rather than leaning into polish or overproduction, the visual direction embraced imperfections - film grain, real paper textures, handwritten type.



The project also had a clear tactile component. It culminated in a limited-edition vinyl release that extended the creative direction into physical space. The result is a campaign that doesn’t just promote an album - it reflects it. Happy Tears is emotional, warm, and unfiltered, and so is the world The Suite Shop built around it. It’s a reminder that creative direction isn’t just about aesthetics - it’s about building something fans can feel.

