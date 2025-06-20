Irish Agencies Triumph at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025

​IAPI has celebrated the remarkable achievements of its member agencies - Dentsu, Droga5 Dublin, Folk VML, Publicis Dublin and Thinkhouse - at the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. These agencies have made a significant impact with several award wins and shortlists.

Creativity comes to life at the Cannes Festival of Creativity, where industry-leading work is awarded and influential thought leaders take to the stage. People from all over the world come to the Festival to experience some of the world’s biggest brands first-hand.

​Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “The brilliant winners of this year’s Lions exemplify how game-changing the power of creativity and strategic thinking can be as they help to reshape business models and customer experiences. They also demonstrate how powerful creativity can be to transform data into insights, communications into movements, and ideas into cultural impact. Congratulations to all the winners on achieving this recognition, and a heartfelt thank you to our fantastic juries.”

Publicis Dublin, Thinkhouse and Dentsu took home three Silver and two Bronze Lions for Heineken’s ‘Pub Succession’ campaign which launched a worldwide recruitment campaign to help one retiring Irish publican keep his family name above his pub door. The campaign was also shortlisted for the coveted Titanium Award which honours groundbreaking work in branded communications.

Heineken’s ‘Pub Museums’ campaign also returned for a second year and won a Bronze Lion.

Silver Lions: Outdoor, Media, Brand Experience & Activation (Pub Succession)

Bronze Lions: Two x Direct (Pub Succession) one x Media (Pub Museums)

Droga5 Dublin also won a Silver (Media) and Bronze (Creative Strategy) Lions for their powerful ‘The 26th Minute’ campaign for Samaritans Ireland. The 26th Minute was a hyper-targeted audio campaign that reached potential volunteers — specifically those who could listen for 26 minutes, the average call length — through podcast ads, live events, and sports broadcasts.

Folk VML were shortlisted in the Creative Commerce category for their ‘The Ecosaver Mortgage’ campaign with Bank of Ireland. It focused around Bank of Ireland’s new EcoSaver Mortgage - the more you improve your BER (Building Energy Rating), the better your interest rate gets. To launch it, the multi-disciplinary team created a campaign as unique and disruptive as the product.

For more information, visit here.