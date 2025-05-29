senckađ
IAPI Announces Speakers for Upcoming Accessibility Event

29/05/2025
Sinead Burke and Jason Smyth MBE will speak at the Beyond Compliance: Creating a Culture of Inclusion event

Iapi has announced the keynote speakers for its upcoming event on Wednesday 11th June Beyond Compliance: Creating a Culture of Inclusion.

Join Iapi to hear from inspiring speakers as they share their personal experiences and insights into the challenges and opportunities of accessibility. They’ll discuss the importance of creating environments that are truly welcoming and inclusive, and how small changes can have a big impact. By sharing their stories, they'll inspire you to think differently about accessibility and empower you to take action.

Speaking at the event will be Sinead Burke who is founder and CEO of Tilting the Lens, a consultancy founded in 2020 with the ambition to create equitable and systemic change through the lever of accessibility. With a majority-Disabled team based across Belfast, Berlin, Glasgow, London, and Trim, they craft solutions with Disabled people to build an accessible and equitable world.

Also presenting will be Jason Smyth MBE, who is a former Paralympian, with an undefeated 18-year career that includes 21 gold medals, six of which were won at the Paralympic Games. His achievements extend beyond the track; he won Ireland's Dancing with the Stars in 2024 and was awarded an MBE in 2022 for his contributions to sport. Today, Jason channels his experience and passion in helping others unlock their potential through his roles in strategy, corporate consulting, storytelling and advocacy, championing inclusion and excellence in every arena.

The programme will also include:

Sarah Fleury, progressive marketing lead, Diageo

Liam El Sibai, senior brand manager, Diageo

Nicole Afflick, strategic marketing consultant, Flock Associates

Sandra Lema Trillo, senior consultant, Flock Associates

With a ground-breaking piece of legislation European Accessibility Act (EAA) on the horizon in June 2025, it's time to move beyond mere compliance and embrace a culture of true inclusion. This crucial piece of legislation requires a wide range of products and services, including e-commerce websites and mobile apps, to be accessible to people with disabilities with the aim of harmonising accessibility standards across European countries.

Siobhán Masterson, CEO, Iapi commented, “This event will contribute to a more equal media landscape and one which encourages a diversity and plurality of voices, boosts opportunities within the creative commercial sector and ultimately increases the representation we see every day reflected through our audio visual content.”

This event is supported by Coimisiún na Meán and Diageo Ireland. Tickets are available here

