IAPI Launches Pathfinder Pulse Survey

Left to right: Abi Moran, CEO, Folk VML and Iapi president alongside Siobhán Masterson, Iapi CEO

​IAPI, the business representative body for Ireland’s advertising, marketing and communications industry, has published the findings of its inaugural Pathfinder Pulse Survey, a quarterly barometer of industry sentiment. The results reveal a commercially resilient sector, with 66% of members reporting stable or growing revenues. Launched against a challenging economic backdrop, the survey offers a timely snapshot of business sentiment within the industry and across the broader economy.



The survey, conducted by Amárach Research across IAPI's members, shows overall optimism about the rest of the year, with more than twice as many expecting increases as decreases despite ongoing economic challenges. The survey findings were released during the IAPI Leaders’ Summit, which was attended by over 50 industry CEOs under the theme Resetting in a New Global Context.



The Pathfinder Pulse Survey will be published quarterly as a high-frequency indicator of business confidence. While marketing is a proven driver of growth and recovery, it is often one of the first areas impacted during economic downturns. As such, the Pathfinder Index provides early insight into broader commercial trends and business sentiment.



The Pathfinder Spending Index registers at 61, indicating modest expansion. However, this contrasts sharply with sentiment about the broader industry which shows a net sentiment score of –28%. The most significant pressures identified were cost of doing business (–61%), regulatory burden (–50%), and salary expenses (–47%).



Other key findings in the first Pathfinder Survey are:



66% of agencies report stable or growing revenues, but 81% expect client marketing spend to decline or remain flat - a clear sign of strategic caution.



Clients are pivoting from brand-building toward performance marketing and reusing assets, which often precedes cuts in other consumer-facing investments (retail, hospitality, FMCG).



There’s a notable disconnect between optimism at agency level (Spending Index: 61) and broader sector sentiment (–28%) - a micro/macro confidence gap that echoes current economic uncertainty.



“The convergence of advertising, communications, and experiential marketing positions our industry as an early barometer of wider business and economic sentiment,” said Siobhán Masterson, CEO of IAPI. “Agency workloads and budgets respond quickly to economic shifts. Pathfinder captures how confidence and caution are evolving across the economy. With Irish exports facing heightened global pressure, including €17.1bn in exports now facing potential elevated US tariffs, these findings provide real-time evidence of the impact on the services sector.”



Despite inflationary pressures, rising operational costs, and a complex regulatory environment, the sector is proving resilient. The survey reveals a net positive growth outlook of +23%, with PR agencies showing the highest net optimism (+25%), whereas creative agencies show the highest level of caution, with 54% expecting no change.



The Pathfinder data also highlights emerging trends:



A marked shift toward digital transformation and AI, with agencies investing in intelligent, data-driven strategies to enhance effectiveness and client outcomes.



Rising international engagement, as Irish marketing and communications agencies increasingly lead cross-border campaigns and partner with global clients.



Growth in strategic advisory services, particularly in experience design, brand consulting, and full-funnel marketing planning.



Continued emphasis on talent acquisition and retention, especially at senior leadership levels, to support long-term growth and capability building.

“As the largest business representative body for Ireland’s marketing and communications industry, we see our members driving enterprise growth, global expansion, and public value,” said Abi Moran, president of IAPI and CEO of Folk VML. “Creativity is no longer a soft power - it’s a strategic one. At a time of declining investment in talent and tightening margins, we must reassert the value of creativity as a commercial enabler. It drives performance, delivers growth, and builds reputational capital.”



The Pathfinder Pulse Survey will be published quarterly, forming part of IAPI’s broader commitment to evidence-led leadership, data-driven advocacy, industry visibility, and evidence-based policy engagement. It establishes a consistent benchmark for sector sentiment and serves as a trusted barometer offering timely insights into both industry sentiment and the broader business environment.

The full survey can be found here.