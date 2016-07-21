Instagram 'Meme Queen' @Daddyissues_ Launches Her Very Own Line of Wine

Violet Benson (@daddyissues_), comedian and internet personality, has co-founded a new line of wine with Anthony Allport, Chief Executive Officer of Fine Wine Agency. Available online beginning today at funwine.co , and at 40 retailers in New York, NY, Fun Wine Co (@funwineco) launches just in time for the summer.

Instagram’s 'Meme Queen' and Fun Wine Co have collaborated to create a new wine line accessible to consumers, providing millennials with a chance to enjoy and explore a relatable lifestyle brand. Fun Wine Co includes Red, White and Rosé (750ml) and features Rosé (375ml), a half-bottle with a blue- and- white- stripped straw that is lipstick friendly and thus perfect for drinking poolside with the squad.

Benson said, “Wine is a huge part of who I am and what my brand is all about. Creating a wine for my @daddyissues_ family seemed inevitable. Fun Wine isn’t just a wine, it’s a lifestyle. Now my @daddyissues_ fam and I will be sipping on the same wine on a lonely Friday night, a Saturday girl’s night out or a weekday afternoon because 'screw it, why not.' Besides, now you can blame me for all of your drunken bad decisions."

Allport has successfully launched celebrity brands, such as Pinot By Tituss Burgess and White Girl Rose for Josh Otrosfki of @thefatjewish.

“Violet’s ability to own her content; and her strength as a storyteller have allowed her to earn a massive audience,” said Allport. “Her commitment to make sure that everything you see is hers is one of the main reasons we partnered together. Fun is built from the same integrity and originality, a real brand for real millennials to enjoy and make their own.”

Priced at RRP 750ml $16.99 per bottle and RRP 375ml $9.99 per bottle, Fun is produced in California.

Consumers can explore the Fun Wine Co story on Instagram @funwineco, via Violet’s story on Instagram @daddyissues_ and on Snapchat @DaddyissuesLA.



