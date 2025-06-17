Special Tells Footy Fans ‘No Smith’s, No Game’

Aussie chip-icon Smith’s has long been a sideline mainstay, with Aussies recognising that watching sport with friends is good, but watching sport with friends and Smith’s is even better.

And what better friends to watch along with than a line-up of Australia’s other best loved Smith’s -- those of the sporting variety. Taking to the streets, NRL Hall of Famer Cameron Smith, four-time premiership player Isaac Smith and breakout AFLW icon Bella Smith captured the genuine and authentic reactions of real sports fans. This premise underpins Smith’s latest platform ‘No Smith’s, No Game’ and aims to further the brand’s ambition to become to sports what popcorn is to movie watching.

The spots themselves see the ultimate Smith line up surprise unsuspecting footy fans on their doorsteps inviting themselves in to watch the match -- but only if those fans can present a coveted bag of Australia’s favourite chip. Launching this footy season, this campaign will mark a meaningful cultural moment for Smith’s in the sporting space with significant investment unlocking a series of digital spots, BVOD/FVOD/SVOD, OOH and social channels with supporting in-store, on-premise and in-stadium activations.

“There’s nothing more Aussie than gathering with mates to watch the game — and Smith’s has always been part of that. With ‘No Smith’s, No Game,’ we’re tapping into that universal truth and celebrating the role our chips play in making sport-watching feel complete,” said Katherine Twomey, senior marketing manager, Smith’s Chips.

Cam Smith said, “Bella, Isaac and I had a ball swapping the pitch for chips, dropping in on Australia’s biggest sports -- and snack -- fans. Smith’s has a long held rich relationship with Australian fan communities and supporters, and helping our namesake find ways to surprise fans and make their match watching experience even better has been a blast.”

Regardless of what kind of fan you are or team you’re on, Smith’s potato chips are the snack that all fans agree on.

