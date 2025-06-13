Instacart Spot Captures Nostalgic Magic of a '90s Summer

​SMUGGLER director Guy Shelmerdine’s latest commercial for Instacart captures the magic of sibling connection through the lens of a carefree summer afternoon. Centred on two sisters reliving childhood memories over a Capri Sun and Bagel Bites, the spot evokes the warmth of endless summer nights and the small, unexpected joys that make ordinary moments feel unforgettable. With his signature comedic touch, Shelmerdine shrinks the years between them, celebrating the bond of family and the beauty of reconnecting over life’s simplest pleasures.

"Adults are craving the carefree summers of their youth, but many haven’t had one since the '90s. We saw an opportunity to deliver fun and nostalgia through the brands that defined the era.

"With our 'Summer like it's 1999' campaign films, we wanted every detail, from the butterfly clips and the baggy jeans to the soundtrack, to help people relive those memories. And we knew Guy Shelmerdine and the team at SMUGGLER were the perfect partners to bring this to life. They totally get our indie film aesthetic, so it’s no surprise that they executed it to perfection.” said Taylor Erin, executive creative director at Instacart.

