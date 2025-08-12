Navy Federal Credit Union Shares Family Secrets

You can inherit a lot of things from your family - money, dimples, heirlooms - and Navy Federal Credit Union wants you to know you can also inherit membership eligibility.



A surprising 44% of people who qualify for Navy Federal membership don’t even realise they’re eligible.



To close that gap, Navy Federal partnered with MullenLowe to launch 'Family Ties,' a new campaign that reveals a little-known truth: all Veterans and their families can join this unique financial community.



​The campaign’s insight is powerful and personal: the most compelling reason to join Navy Federal Credit Union isn’t only a financial one; it’s because it’s passed on from your family.

Instead of the stoic, hard‑sell tone typical of the financial category, 'Family Ties' leans into humour and relatable family dynamics like a parent having 'The Talk' with their teen and grandma almost spilling something from the past in 'Family History'.

Partnering with director Benji Weinstein from Smuggler, the storytelling and visual craft are elevated while the message remains simple and always delivered with a knowing wink.

The series of five films also includes a powerful anthem film, 'Scrapbook,' honouring the journey that earns military families their eligibility.

From humour to heartfelt, 'Family Ties' reminds viewers that behind every member is a story of service.

​The full 360, integrated campaign spans broadcast, social, digital, radio, and OLV, with placements during NFL and NHL games this fall.

