Inside ‘The Beauty Edit’: Spark Foundry’s Exclusive Event with LVMH Brands in Dubai

Spark Foundry ME, part of Publicis Media Middle East, hosted an exclusive beauty summit on 22nd May, bringing together LVMH beauty brands and leading media partners for a closed-door session focused on the future of beauty in the region. The event, curated by Publicis Media Luxe, a bespoke luxury agency within Spark Foundry, was held on the rooftop of the Choueiri Group headquarters in Dubai.



The Beauty Edit welcomed teams from Louis Vuitton, Parfum Christian Dior, Tiffany, Guerlain, Givenchy, Loewe, Sephora, Make Up For Ever amongst others alongside platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Seedtag, Hypermedia, Footballco, Publicis Groupe Sports & Content, and Citizen K. The conversations reflected the pace of change in the GCC, where discovery is fragmented, expectations are higher, and innovation cycles are faster. It was also a space to explore how beauty brands can stay culturally and commercially relevant through a sharper lens on data, creativity, and consumer insight.

“The Beauty Summit was a unique and energising experience where we had the opportunity to explore the very latest innovations from our key tech partners in the region,” said Nicola Lavelle, director of digital marketing at Guerlain. “From AI-powered strategies and TikTok trends to sponsored Snap takeovers and the growing influence of women’s footfall in KSA, the event offered deep insights into how we can meaningfully connect with our audiences.”



One of the most talked-about moments came from AO’s showcase of hypermedia technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), which blends real-time audience data with eye-tracking to elevate consumer engagement. “Events like this are invaluable, not just for staying ahead of the curve, but for reimagining what’s possible in our industry,” Lavelle added.



The summit also surfaced how luxury brands are embracing cross-industry inspiration to spark innovation. “The LVMH Publicis Beauty Summit in Dubai really captured how fast the region is moving in organic content, media evolution, and AI-driven creativity,” said Ghia Hawari, marketing and communication director at Tiffany & Co. “It’s a great reminder, especially in luxury, that emotional connection and authenticity are key to creating aspirational experiences and building brand desirability.”

Another key focus was the rising importance of data-driven storytelling in beauty marketing. “The Beauty Summit was a great platform to connect with industry peers, exchange insights, and explore emerging trends shaping the future of beauty and consumer engagement,” said Evguenia Leshkova, retail director at Louis Vuitton. “My key takeaway: the power of data-driven storytelling to create impactful, emotionally resonant brand experiences.”



For many, the biggest value came from bridging creativity with measurable impact. “What made the Beauty Summit so impactful was seeing how data and creativity come together to shape the future of beauty,” said Claudia Garcia, media manager at Dior. “We gained sharp insights into what today’s consumers truly value, authenticity, innovation, and self-expression, and how those preferences are evolving.”



“This region is defining what’s next for beauty, across commerce, content, and consumer behaviour,” said Alain Brahmachari, CEO of Spark Foundry Middle East. “We created The Beauty Edit to bring the right people into the right room, away from the noise, to think clearly about where we go from here.”

“This wasn’t just a knowledge share, it was a strategic pulse check,” said Manal Naboulsi, business lead at Spark Foundry Middle East. “It reflected the scale of ambition we share with our partners, and the role we play in helping them shape what’s next.”



The Beauty Edit is part of Spark Foundry’s ongoing work with LVMH brands across the region, connecting data, creativity, and media to drive meaningful outcomes in a rapidly evolving category

