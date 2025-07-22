senckađ
2025 AICP Awards Tour Kicks off in Los Angeles on July 31st

22/07/2025
8
Share
The first stop on the international Tour features insights and conversation from industry luminaries

The 2025 installment of the AICP Awards Tour kicks off in Los Angeles on July 31st at the Ebell of Los Angeles.

David “Shingy” Shing - the Digital Prophet - set the tone at AICP Week Base Camp in June with an electrifying keynote address. He will revisit - and expand upon - his talk on craft, creativity and technology, exploring the importance of marrying technology with creativity and humanity to achieve great work.

That talk segues into a conversation with jury presidents and curators from the 2025 AICP Next Awards, who will provide insights into the winning work, and the state of creativity, storytelling and craft.

The conversation, moderated by Matt Miller, president and CEO of AICP, includes Shingy, who was the AICP Next Awards Jury president for Social and Real Time Engagement; Scott Donaton, chief marketing officer, Versus (curator at Large); Genie Gurnani, creative speaker and entertainer, Wish for Genie (Influencer Jury president); and Jimmy Smith, chairman, CEO, CCO, Amusement Park Entertainment (Branded Content Jury president). The evening kicks off with a happy hour- sponsored by Wrapbook, who will offer a toast to creativity - at 6pm, followed by the program and reception. Tickets are available here.

In addition to Los Angeles, the tour will make stops in San Francisco (September 29th); Mexico City (November 4th); Dallas (November 5th) and Chicago (November 20th).

Sponsors help make all the AICP awards competitions and events possible. AICP Partners and Supporting Partners, who support all AICP events throughout the year, are Cast & Crew; Musicbed + Filmsupply; Universal Production Services; Wrapbook; Catch+Release; Film Hawaii; NEED Financial Services; Saturation.io; Sony Pictures Studios; and Warner Bros.

The list of 2025 AICP Awards Sponsors Benefactors includes: 1Park9; Apache Digital; Aspen Travel; Audio Spectrum; AwardCore; Be Electric; BIG Digital; Colorlab; Cutters; Directors Guild of America; Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP; Framestore; Heard City; Human; IDC; Istros Media Corporation; JMR Equipment Rentals; Kodak Motion Picture Film; LBBonline - Little Black Book; Optimus; Republic; SDN; SHOOT Magazine / SHOOTonline; Source Shots Slate; TCS, Inc.; WORK Editorial; and XR-NY.

The 2025 AICP Awards Patrons include The Roots Production Services; SAG-AFTRA; and Voices.

Framestore created the graphics and design language for all three competitions, with music and sound design produced by Human. All showreel editing was performed by Cutters.

Honourees of the AICP Show, The AICP Next Awards and The AICP Post Awards are preserved in The Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Film’s state of the art archives for future generations to study and are available for use or exhibition by the museum’s curators. The entirety of the archive can be viewed here.

