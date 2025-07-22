2025 AICP Awards Tour Kicks off in Los Angeles on July 31st

The 2025 installment of the AICP Awards Tour kicks off in Los Angeles on July 31st at the Ebell of Los Angeles.

​David “Shingy” Shing - the Digital Prophet - set the tone at AICP Week Base Camp in June with an electrifying keynote address. He will revisit - and expand upon - his talk on craft, creativity and technology, exploring the importance of marrying technology with creativity and humanity to achieve great work.

That talk segues into a conversation with jury presidents and curators from the 2025 AICP Next Awards, who will provide insights into the winning work, and the state of creativity, storytelling and craft.

The conversation, moderated by Matt Miller, president and CEO of AICP, includes Shingy, who was the AICP Next Awards Jury president for Social and Real Time Engagement; Scott Donaton, chief marketing officer, Versus (curator at Large); Genie Gurnani, creative speaker and entertainer, Wish for Genie (Influencer Jury president); and Jimmy Smith, chairman, CEO, CCO, Amusement Park Entertainment (Branded Content Jury president). The evening kicks off with a happy hour- sponsored by Wrapbook, who will offer a toast to creativity - at 6pm, followed by the program and reception. Tickets are available here.

In addition to Los Angeles, the tour will make stops in San Francisco (September 29th); Mexico City (November 4th); Dallas (November 5th) and Chicago (November 20th).

Honourees of the AICP Show, The AICP Next Awards and The AICP Post Awards are preserved in The Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Film’s state of the art archives for future generations to study and are available for use or exhibition by the museum’s curators. The entirety of the archive can be viewed here.

