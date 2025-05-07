senckađ
Innovation Meets Artistic Excellence in CARITA's Skincare Spot

07/05/2025
Publicis Luxe captures the campaign combining advanced AI-driven design and 3D technology

The launch of the Or Rejuvenic Ampoule, CARITA, in collaboration with Publicis Luxe, reveals a visionary campaign that merges cutting-edge technology with refined creativity. Set within a sleek, futuristic universe, the campaign explores the harmony between scientific precision and artistic expression.

The film captures the essence of rejuvenation through captivating visuals of liquid gold textures, molecular structures, and radiant light effects. The imagery evokes a sensory experience where science and beauty converge, highlighting the ampoule’s transformative power.

Leading the narrative, the campaign introduces CARITA’s new face, a symbol of elegance and modernity, embodying the brand’s commitment to luxury skincare innovation and timeless sophistication.

Behind the scenes, Publicis Luxe developed a comprehensive 360° ecosystem combining advanced AI-driven design and 3D technology. This unprecedented creative process allowed the team to craft every visual asset in perfect alignment with CARITA’s high luxury standards, setting a new benchmark for beauty communication.

With a meticulous blend of artistic direction and technological innovation, the Or Rejuvenic Ampoule campaign stands as a bold statement - where precision meets poetry, and every detail reflects CARITA’s legacy of excellence.

