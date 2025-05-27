Indie Agencies Find Competitive Edge With Blutui “Time Machine” Tech

At a time when major holding companies and network agencies are downsizing and retrenching, a New Zealand-based global platform is bucking the trend. Blutui, the agency-first digital development platform, has landed a new wave of agency clients.

Blutui founder and CEO Graeme Blake says this is because independent agencies, especially those in high-growth regions, are rapidly scaling up and need a platform that outpaces mainstream tech.

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been knocking on the door of agencies in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, the UK, and North America,” Graeme told LBB. “Now, indies especially are opening up to Blutui.”

As generalist tools like WordPress, Squarespace, and now even Figma are entering the CMS space, differentiation is becoming harder to claim. Agencies are not only competing with each other using mainstream tech, but now with freelancers, solo designers, startups, and anyone with a credit card and a Canva account. The market is shifting fast, and indies need tech that doesn’t just keep up, but empowers them to take the lead.

“That’s where Blutui comes in,” Graeme says. “Exclusively built for agencies, it’s a universal digital development environment designed to help creative teams dominate digital without compromising.”

Chief operating officer of Sydney-based agency POUNCE, Rakz Mathur, said the tech is like a “time machine”.

“The ability for an agency to spin up and start building client projects in minutes is like giving the studio a time machine,” Rakz said.

“We’ve seen where mainstream tech is going, it’s not built for the demands of high-velocity agency life. Blutui is. It serves as our complete studio platform, geared for multi-dev, multi-project workflows. With Blutui, we know it will get built, and fast.

“All the big-ticket issues agencies face, talent scalability, delivery timelines, implementation, versioning, client experience, are handled out of the box.

“With Blutui, agencies deliver pixel-perfect projects 400% faster, using 66% fewer resources, with tools that are built for how agencies actually work.”

Blutui enables agencies to design and develop everything from campaign microsites to full-scale web and mobile apps, all within a fully managed, white-labeled agency environment. Standout agency-first features include:

Continuum: Headless development makes platform migrations redundant.

Headless development makes platform migrations redundant. AI Components: Prompt-to-code tools that accelerate delivery.

Prompt-to-code tools that accelerate delivery. Cassettes: Deploy multiple campaign versions with a single click.

Deploy multiple campaign versions with a single click. Blutui Courier: A hybrid local/cloud dev environment that speeds development by up to 400%.

A hybrid local/cloud dev environment that speeds development by up to 400%. Chameleon: Deliver your clients’ projects inside their own-brand ecosystem.

Agency leaders from Singapore’s Method+Motion, POUNCE, Leverate, BrandLab and Concept Factory have joined the Blutui Founder’s Circle, signalling a shift in how independent agencies are approaching digital development and a clear vote of confidence in Blutui’s agency-first ethos.

“We’re inviting future-focused founders and agency leaders from around the world of adland to claim 15 spots on the Founder’s Circle”, says Graeme.

“The group is tasked with identifying operational and technological pain-points and coming together, with the Blutui engineering team, to ideate solutions. Five indie owners from Europe and Asia-Pac have already pledged their commitment and we aim to round out the full 15 after SXSW London and Cannes Lions.”

As the agency landscape continues its evolution, one thing is clear to Graeme.

“Blutui isn’t yet another CMS – it’s a universal platform for adland to regain its competitive edge.”

Blutui will be at SXSW London and Cannes Festival of Creativity. To connect at either event, get in touch with Graeme Blake.

graeme@blutui.com , WhatsApp +6421728092, or book a time using Calendly.

