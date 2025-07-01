In the Director's Chair: Marius Talampas, Arcade in Manila

m25, the global premium network’s Founder Series focuses on the industry leaders setting the trends in production and business today. We recently spoke with director Marius Talampas, who helped set up Arcade in Manila, quickly establishing it as one of the dominant players in what is a tough market place. With the onset of new technology it's important to hear the journeys of people, inspiring the next generation to make their way in the creative industries in changing times. Marius' story shows childhood passion with hard work, along with the right partners can build an award winning production company in a span of a few years only. Here's what he told us.

I began my career as a camera operator, where every shoot was a classroom and every day an opportunity to learn. My passion for filmmaking took root early. I knew at the age of 13 that I wanted to be a film director. I spent countless hours at Video City and scouring IMDb, immersing myself in the world of movies. This passion led me to study Visual Communication at UP, where advertising naturally captured my interest. Perhaps it was also in my blood; my brother, a commercial director and one of Arcade’s partners, helped instil in me a deep-rooted love for storytelling.

My breakthrough came unexpectedly when one of my short, quirky comedy films went viral on Facebook. That moment caught the attention of an agency, and soon after, led to my first commercial project. Within a year, everything accelerated. I was invited to join a group of visionary creatives who were in the process of setting up Arcade. It felt like the perfect convergence of talent and timing. Seven years on, I’ve directed hundreds of commercials, garnered several awards, and celebrated Arcade being named Production House of the Year three times. It’s been a non-stop, thrilling journey, one that is as challenging as it is fulfilling.

Reflecting on the early days, I didn’t have one single mentor; rather, I absorbed lessons from everyone around me. Whether it was grasping the nuances of style or honing my work ethic, every shoot left an indelible mark on my approach. Joining Arcade, though a bit late in the process, was a decision driven by belief. I saw the vision my partners were building and knew that despite the inevitable bumps along the road, our collective energy and commitment would carry us forward.

One project that really pushed me to my limits was 'Grab Wheel.' We had to construct a rotating set of technical challenges that demanded innovation from the planning stage right through to execution. I’ve always been drawn to projects where the idea initially seems impossible, because it’s those challenges that spur creativity and elevate the entire team.

As I look back over the years, I see an industry radical shift: brands now demand more output despite tighter budgets. This reality forces directors and producers like myself to be smarter and more efficient. With the rise of AI, I’ve come to view technology as an essential tool rather than a replacement of creativity. Whether it’s for pre-visualisation, design, or organising ideas, AI helps us move faster while ensuring we retain the heart and soul of our craft. As we approach the midpoint of 2025, being nimble and innovative while holding onto the essence of great storytelling is more vital than ever.

Every step of my journey from those early days filled with curiosity and relentless experimentation to becoming an award-winning director and co-founder at Arcade has been fuelled by curiosity, passion and perseverance. I'm excited about the future and what it holds. Embracing both the old and the new, we can continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in filmmaking.

Thank you for joining me on this journey, I hope it inspires those setting out.

