In a World Full of Fakes, Ritual Gets Real with AI

As the line between real and fake blurs more than ever, Ritual and Giant Spoon leaned into the moment—with a wink.

Leveraging Google’s just-launched Veo 3 AI video generation platform, the teams created and launched a series of eerily lifelike avatars to deliver a message about truth in the supplement industry. The twist? These AI-generated spokespeople are openly fake—because unlike much of the wellness world, they’re not pretending to be something they’re not.

While the supplement industry is crowded with questionable ingredients, fuzzy science, and “experts” that can be less than trustworthy, Ritual is doubling down on transparency. Real, traceable ingredients. Real clinical studies. Real results.

That contrast made this the perfect moment to get unreal. The entire campaign was concepted and executed in a 24-hour sprint using Google Veo, marking one of the first creative brand activations with the new technology. The uncanny AI avatars live in a too-perfect world of digital wellness, but they’re the first to admit: they’re fake. The science and supplements they talk about? 100% real.

This latest work builds on Ritual and Giant Spoon’s ongoing creative partnership, including last year’s award-winning ‘Trace Like a Mother’ campaign, which just took home a Clio—an ode to the relentless ingredient scrutiny that moms bring to everything in their homes, including their supplements. Ritual shares that same instinct, tracing every ingredient with the fierceness of a mother on a mission.

Because in a world where it’s hard to know what’s fake, Ritual would rather be real. Even if it means using the most honest fake people out there.

