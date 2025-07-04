Imagine This Expands Director Roster with 3 Distinctive Voices

Production company Imagine This has signed three directors to its live action roster; Kelly McKay, Will Innes Smith, and Rodrigo Siqueira.



Detroit-born and Berlin-based, Kelly McKay is a director with a fearless curiosity and a gift for capturing the unseen. Her work is grounded in empathy and driven by a mission to amplify the voices of women and underrepresented communities. With a strong presence in the world of sport, Kelly’s films combine grit with intimacy and purpose with poetry. Whether exploring themes of identity, connection, or perseverance, her storytelling brings a quiet power to the screen. Her commercial clients include Nike, CBS Sports, and Salt Athletic.



Fluent in the cultural code of football, with notable work for clients such as Nike, William Hill and Sky Sports, Will Innes Smith is a director with a deep, unmatched understanding of the beautiful game - its culture, quirks, and nuances. From A-list athletes to diehard fans, he captures the soul of football with humour, humanity, and visual ingenuity. And it’s not just football that Will loves - his work spans live action, CGI, and animation, often blending genres to elevate youth culture, fashion, and the everyday beauty of fandom. His creative voice is bold, witty, and unmistakably authentic.



With roots in Brazil and a reel full of visually rich, emotionally resonant work, Rodrigo Siqueira is a master of cinematic storytelling. Known for his sun-drenched aesthetics and timeless tone, Rodrigo brings a calm confidence to the craft. His direction, marked by stillness, striking composition, and fashion-forward sensibility, effortlessly bridges the gap between global appeal and personal detail. Whether in narrative, music videos, or fashion campaigns, Rodrigo’s films don’t just look beautiful, they feel unforgettable.



Each of the new additions brings with them a rich understanding of modern culture which they apply to brand storytelling, expanding the Imagine This’ creative range across sport, fashion, narrative, and branded content.



"Kelly, Will, and Rodrigo each have an extraordinary ability to tell stories that cut through,” said Toby Walsham, CEO and founder of Imagine This. “Whether it’s Kelly’s raw emotional honesty, Will’s pitch-perfect cultural instincts, or Rodrigo’s effortlessly elevated aesthetic, these are directors who make work that stays with you. We’re proud to welcome them into the fold and can’t wait to bring their unique perspectives to our clients and collaborators around the world."



