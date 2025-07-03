Production company Imagine This was brought on board by Code and Theory to produce and direct a powerful new campaign for Microsoft, spotlighting the next generation of coders driving the future of AI with purpose, ethics, and imagination.

Directed by Sharon Chetrit, the campaign features a series of stylized, cinematic portraits that showcase developers from across the U.S. as the creative forces behind today’s most impactful technologies. From bold macro shots to completely custom camera rigs never before seen on set, every frame pushes visual boundaries while keeping storytelling at the heart of the production.