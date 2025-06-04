Humm Group Appoints Enigma to Help Power Growth Ambitions

May 2025

Independent full-service agency Enigma has been appointed by leading fintech company Humm Group as its agency partner. The appointment will see Enigma working across strategy, media and creative for Humm Group, supporting its suite of innovative lending solutions that help customers access the things they need now while managing repayments in a flexible and responsible way.

“We were impressed by Enigma’s strategic thinking, media firepower and fully integrated creative offering,” said Chiara Bianciardi, General Manager Cards and Marketing, Consumer Australia at Humm Group. “They demonstrated a clear understanding of our customers, our ambitions, and how to help us grow as we ramp up and roll out new products.” Enigma Chief

Media Officer, Justin Ladmore said: “Humm Group is an ambitious, fast-moving brand in one of the most competitive and dynamic categories in the country. We are so excited to work with Chiara and her team to help supercharge their next phase of growth.”

Humm Group joins a growing list of Enigma clients spanning finance, property, tourism, government, FMCG, and retail, further cementing Enigma’s position as one of Australia’s leading independent full-service agencies. The appointment is effective immediately.

This new business win follows the recent announcement of Simon Lee joining Enigma as Chief Creative Officer, further strengthening the agency’s creative leadership.





