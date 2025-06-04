senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Media in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Humm Group Appoints Enigma to Help Power Growth Ambitions

04/06/2025
4
Share

May 2025

Independent full-service agency Enigma has been appointed by leading fintech company Humm Group as its agency partner. The appointment will see Enigma working across strategy, media and creative for Humm Group, supporting its suite of innovative lending solutions that help customers access the things they need now while managing repayments in a flexible and responsible way.

“We were impressed by Enigma’s strategic thinking, media firepower and fully integrated creative offering,” said Chiara Bianciardi, General Manager Cards and Marketing, Consumer Australia at Humm Group. “They demonstrated a clear understanding of our customers, our ambitions, and how to help us grow as we ramp up and roll out new products.” Enigma Chief

Media Officer, Justin Ladmore said: “Humm Group is an ambitious, fast-moving brand in one of the most competitive and dynamic categories in the country. We are so excited to work with Chiara and her team to help supercharge their next phase of growth.”

Humm Group joins a growing list of Enigma clients spanning finance, property, tourism, government, FMCG, and retail, further cementing Enigma’s position as one of Australia’s leading independent full-service agencies. The appointment is effective immediately.

This new business win follows the recent announcement of Simon Lee joining Enigma as Chief Creative Officer, further strengthening the agency’s creative leadership. 


Media enquiries: Katy Denis

Extollo PR
M: 0414 388 879
E: katy@extollo.com.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Enigma
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Enigma
In 2023 We Are Bound Together
Newcastle Nights - West Group
27/03/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1