How a Prayer-Inspired App Is Changing Voice Therapy for Parkinson’s Patients

​Dentsu Thailand has created Praykinson, a voice therapy app for Vajira Hospital to help patients with Parkinson’s disease, one prayer at a time.

Approximately one in every 100 elderly Thais are prone to Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progressively affects muscle control, balance and movement, with voice changes being one of the important signs. While it cannot be cured, Parkinson’s disease is treatable, with research suggesting that therapy may help improve or maintain symptoms.

To help manage voice degeneration, singing has been a recommended therapy option. However, many elderly Thai patients are unfamiliar with singing as part of their daily routine.

Inspired by the cultural insight that 75.9% of Thais practice daily prayers, Praykinson was designed to be an accessible therapeutic tool that turns prayer into an interactive speech exercise, empowering patients to strengthen their voice through a familiar practice.

Collaborating with a programming partner, dentsu Thailand led the development of the app, driving creative concept, design, as well as content.

Praykinson features the following:

A selection of familiar prayers based on the user's faith.

Color-coded text to guide rhythm and pace.

A real-time EQ bar to help maintain voice volume.

Each session ends with a performance score to track progress.

Daily reminders to encourage consistency.

Thanatat Boonmongkol, MD. neurologist, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders specialist at Vajira Hospital commented, “Approximately 1 in every 100 elderly Thais are prone to Parkinson’s disease, a progressive condition that makes communication increasingly difficult over time. With over a century of serving the Thai people, we understand how meaningful it is for care to be both clinically sound and culturally familiar. That’s why Praykinson holds such promise. By integrating the practice of prayer into speech therapy, it offers patients a way to manage their symptoms in a setting that feels natural and comforting. We’re optimistic about its role in improving everyday quality of life for patients across Thailand."

​Krissda Kanittasoontorn, creative director, Dentsu Creative Thailand, commented, “At dentsu, we always aim to create work that resonates on a human level, work that understands and reflects the cultural fabric of our society. Praykinson began with a deep respect for Thailand’s spiritual traditions and the emotional realities of living with Parkinson’s. From insight to execution, every step was rooted in empathy. We’re incredibly proud to have transformed a cultural truth into a creative solution that empowers lives. We hope Praykinson becomes a source of strength and connection for patients and their families throughout Thailand.”

Praykinson is set to expand with prayers from all faiths and secular content, helping Parkinson’s patients across Thailand rediscover their voices and reconnect with loved ones.

