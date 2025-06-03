How AI Helped Vitória Strada Hack the System and Stay Connected Inside the Big Brother Brasil 25 House

In a ground breaking twist on reality TV, actress and Big Brother Brasil 25 contestant Vitória Strada redefined how contestants engage with the outside world - by deploying a digital twin powered by artificial intelligence.



Traditionally, Big Brother housemates are completely cut off from external contact. But outside the house, millions of Brazilians shape their own narratives around the game. Vitória’s AI-powered digital twin - created before filming began - acted as her voice on the outside, giving her the ability to influence public opinion, engage fans, and remain an active player in the cultural conversation.



The twin exploited a clever loophole in the game’s premise: while Vitória herself was sequestered, her AI counterpart could speak freely, post in real time, and build a meaningful connection with the show’s audience. From rallying votes and thanking fans to interviewing celebrities and delivering parody content, the twin quickly became a cultural phenomenon across platforms.

Developed through a collaboration between New York-based creative agency House of Rabbits!, production studio Vetor Zero/LOBO, and social media firm Auë, the project marks a leap forward in how AI can expand the presence and agency of talent in real time.

The technical development was equally ambitious, involving comprehensive training of Diffusion models and voice cloning with carefully curated data sets. Vitória contributed hours of voice recordings, video footage, and interview content, resulting in a digital twin that felt true to her tone, style, and personality. The result? Months of dynamic, pre-built content that could be deployed on the fly in response to real-time events.

“The goal wasn’t just to create a clone, but something that truly embodied Vitória - something that would talk and act like she would in any situation,” said Giovani Ferreira, director of innovation and technology at Vetor Zero/LOBO.

“Being close to Vitória allowed us to understand her personality and nuances. That made all the difference,” added Brenda Band, creative director.



“With this work we prove that creativity thrives at the edge of possibility. It sets a new benchmark for how AI can deepen engagement and unlock brand new formats for storytelling and brand partnerships.” said Daniela Vojta, co-founder and CCO of House of Rabbits!.



The digital twin delivered everything: commenting on the show in real time, asking for votes, thanking fans, chatting with followers, interviewing celebrities, and creating parody content, unlocking massive engagement across social platforms. The twin even became so beloved it was turned into a doll.



The numbers tell the story: over one billion impressions, individual posts reaching up to five million views, 250,000+ interactions, 5.7 million likes, and a 47% increase in followers - all with $0 media spend. Engagement skyrocketed by over 2,500%.



Inside the house, Vitória became a fan favourite and the first celebrity contestant in show history to reach the top five. The twin didn’t just drive numbers, it created emotional resonance, turning Vitória into Brazil’s first AI-powered celebrity and setting a new standard for digital influence.



“Bringing creativity and innovation together in this project shows just how far digital content can go,” said Auë founders Paola Dellazen and Eduarda Guimarães.

