FIN Studios Celebrates Emmy Nominations for ESPN and NFL

​FIN Studios is celebrating not one, but two coveted Sports Emmy nominations for ESPN and State Farm’s ‘Inner Baller’ and NFL Flag’s ‘Let’s Play’ in the Outstanding Promotional Announcement category and Outstanding Public Service Content category, respectively.

Caitlin Clark’s Younger Self Hypes Her Up

Directed by Aimee Hoffman, ‘Inner Baller’ features rising hoop stars Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice as they tap into their inner selves as young girls who fell in love with the game and still exist within each of them as a source of strength and inspiration. The campaign was created as part of the ESPN+ original docuseries, Full Court Press, and was shot to feel like an extension of the series itself. Following its debut during the series, it continued to run on ESPN, ABC, the ESPN app, ESPN+, and Hulu.

The promotional campaign was created by ESPN CreativeWorks and Disney CreativeWorks Solutions for State Farm with production, VFX, and finishing by FIN Studios, and editorial by Betty Jo Moore and Sophie Solomon at Final Cut.

Earlier this year, ‘Inner Baller’ won three Silver Clio Sports Awards for Branded Entertainment / Content, Partnerships & Sponsorships, and Athlete Storytelling. The campaign also took home a Gold Clio Entertainment Award for Audio Visual Campaign.

​



NFL Flag Reaches Young Athletes

For the NFL, ‘Let’s Play’ was created in partnership with Zambezi’s creative team to champion the growing opportunities in flag football, especially for high school girls. Directed by Jess Colquhoun, the work highlights the sport’s skill and athleticism through dynamic camera work and energetic transitions. Featuring NFL stars Justin Herbert and CeeDee Lamb, viral content creator @ishowspeed, and current Flag Football athletes—including Flag World Championship participants Ava Wallace and Brooklyn Hill—the campaign stirs up cultural momentum and expands its reach by showcasing the excitement, inclusivity, and opportunities flag football opens up for young players, particularly off the field.

The impact was tangible: the NFL now supports over 1,800 leagues nationwide with more than 700,000 players, especially expanding access for high school girls. As a result, the NFL was named a Fast Company 2024 Brands That Matter honoree. Following the campaign’s launch, it generated 57.24 million media impressions and an impressive 99.9% positive sentiment—garnering buzz across sports and streaming communities alike.