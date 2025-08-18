Hilton and Deepika Padukone Remind the World Why It Matters Where You Stay

Hilton has achieved a landmark moment in digital brand storytelling, as its latest campaign featuring global ambassador Deepika Padukone has set a global record for one of the most-watched Instagram Reels. The latest campaign ad, part of Hilton’s acclaimed 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign, has surpassed 1.9 billion views on Instagram Reels and five billion views across channels in just eight weeks, underscoring the power of purpose-driven storytelling to build deep resonance with today’s travellers.



Co-created with TBWA\Singapore, TBWA\New York, Equinox Films, and Dentsu, and helmed by celebrated director Anurag Baruah, the campaign launched in India and was shared on Deepika’s and Hilton’s global Instagram pages using the platform’s collaboration feature. This strategic creative approach merged Hilton’s legacy in hospitality with Padukone’s cultural influence, creating content that reached and captivated audiences across the globe.

“This milestone is more than just a breakthrough moment —it’s a testament to how Hilton is using The Stay to move beyond traditional ad campaigns to create cultural moments for the next generation of travellers,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands, Hilton. “By leaning into culturally relevant, ambassador-led content we're empowering communities around the world to authentically share their stay stories with their communities. Deepika’s voice and story is one that resonates with a generation that is redefining what it means to travel on your own terms – in India and around the world – and we are so proud to partner with her to elevate the role the Hilton stay plays in powering her journey with relevance, heart and purpose.”

At the heart of this milestone is the 'Hilton. For the Stay' brand platform, which places the hotel front and centre, elevating the role and importance of the hotel stay in making people feel cared for. The campaign film brings this ethos to life, capturing the small, meaningful moments that set Hilton’s hospitality apart, including intuitive design, welcoming spaces and thoughtful touches that help guests feel at ease. Designed to reflect the evolving mindset of Indian travellers – driven, self-defined and seeking brands that mirror their aspirational mindset – the campaign captures a new era of ambition. Deepika Padukone, one of the most influential voices in global cinema and culture, lends her voice and authenticity to the narrative, making the story not only culturally relevant but powerfully resonant.

Building on the momentum of The Ad You Stay In, Hilton’s viral 10-minute TikTok, Hilton continues to challenge category conventions, reminding the world that life is about staying in the moments that matter. This campaign's record-breaking reach proves that when brands prioritise authenticity, cultural insight and human connection, they can unlock impactful and enduring relevance. As Hilton expands its presence in India, the broader Asia-Pacific region and around the globe, this campaign will serve as a benchmark for what hospitality marketing can achieve when it stays rooted in the stay experience.

