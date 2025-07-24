My Spotify Philippines Has the Perfect Track for Every Gen Z Vibe

Spotify continues to strengthen its bond with Filipino gen z by delivering a fresh take on the My Spotify platform, creating new campaign films in collaboration with Juice Singapore and Philippines



Inspired by how people often choose music based on mindset rather than activity, My Spotify Philippines taps into this insight; celebrating these pivotal 'Companion Moments' when the right song transforms your headspace, helping listeners conquer challenges or find magic in the mundane.

“‘My Spotify’ is the unique, personal musical universe each user creates within the app, fostering a strong sense of connection and ownership. Filipino gen z truly embrace this, curating playlists for every mood and occasion, so even the smallest moments have a soundtrack that feels perfectly theirs.” said Gustavo Figueiredo, group creative director, Juice Singapore.



"The Philippines continues to be a key growth market for us in Southeast Asia, and we're seeing incredible engagement from younger demographics," said Citra Marina, SEA marketing associate director, “This campaign reflects our commitment to offering locally relevant content that resonates with our users and elevates their experience on Spotify."

A chivalrous act during a rainy commute hilariously backfires, and a Spotify playlist instantly provides the perfect, nonchalant soundtrack to recover from the awkward moment. Featuring TJ Monterde’s hit songs 'Sariling Mundo' and 'Palagi'.

A solo laundry session, or a rom-com daydream? Our character’s Spotify reflects a hilarious delulu moment and keeps the good vibes flowing, even in embarrassment. Featuring Cup of Joe’s hit songs 'Estranghero' and 'Misteryoso'.

The campaign launches across digital, social, OOH, and connected TV platforms and will run through Q3 2025.