Classical Theatre Meets Gaming as Macbeth Invades the Metaverse on Roblox

On 7th May 2025, as part of the National Arts Council (NAC)’s Project Arts Metaverse, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) set the stage for the future with its first immersive Macbeth experience on Roblox – an initiative supported by the project management and innovation team at TBWA\Singapore.



Inspired by SRT’s 2025 Shakespeare in the Park – Macbeth production, this new virtual experience, developed by Metakey in association with MeshMinds on Roblox, invites players to step directly into the mind of Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis (the main protagonist of Shakespeare’s Macbeth). Within a stylised sci-fi atmosphere, players will immerse themselves in the drama and tension of key scenes from the classic tragedy and contend with the decisions and devastating consequences of the protagonist’s vaulting ambition.

The Project Arts Metaverse (PAM), is an industry-led Alliance for Action (AfA) by the NAC and its stakeholders to develop innovative virtual experiences that unlock new opportunities for audience engagement and arts discovery. Guided by TBWA’s expertise in innovation and metaverse platforms, members of the AfA took part in Discovery and Visioning workshops in early 2024 to shape and refine project concepts. PAM will see the development of four innovative pilots, with this reimagining of Macbeth on Roblox by SRT as the inaugural launch.

“Through Project Arts Metaverse, NAC enables artists and arts groups to innovate and experiment, transforming the virtual realm with new and engaging ways for audiences to experience the arts,” said Victor Ang, director, technology and innovation, NAC. “We were delighted to bring together and work closely with our stakeholders to pioneer this adaptation of Macbeth, exemplifying how the AfA structure fosters meaningful collaboration between the people, private and public sectors, enabling the arts to thrive.”

“The younger community spend an incredible amount of time online and often in gaming universes,” says Charlotte Nors, managing director, SRT. “Together with NAC and TBWA\Singapore, we saw a powerful opportunity to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms. By bringing theatre into that digital world, we hope to spark curiosity and excite young people about theatre, and introduce them to the characters from our plays, ultimately aiming to inspire their offline engagement with the arts.”



“We believe in the power of Disruption® to create meaningful connections,” says Melissa Daniels, head of innovation, TBWA\Asia and TBWA\Singapore. “Partnering with NAC and SRT on this innovative project has given us the opportunity to explore how new digital realms and innovation can break down traditional barriers and make art and culture more accessible and relatable to new generations.

TBWA\Singapore and NAC has worked closely with SRT in facilitating their crucial partnership with Metakey and ensuring strategic alignment with educational objectives, to prepare Macbeth on Roblox as a valuable supplemental resource for teachers. Designed with careful reference to the Ministry of Education learning outcomes for Literature in English (Lower and Upper Secondary), the game will support educators in fostering a deeper understanding and intrinsic appreciation for Shakespeare’s work and for literature more broadly.



Find Macbeth on Roblox here.

