senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
People in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Hiking, Tyler, The Creator and Summer Cherries: Taylor Gills' Essential List

25/08/2025
21
Share
Joybyte's senior social strategist on doom scrolling, Animal Crossing and why Laurel Hardware's pistachio ice cream is unreal, as part of LBB’s The Essential List series

Taylor Gills is a senior social strategist at Joybyte. With experience in the industry since 2016, she leads strategy development for new client accounts and has collaborated with a wide range of brands spanning multiple categories, including F&B, CPG, Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle. Taylor is passionate about pop culture and the ways it drives conversation, influences brand relevance, and shifts culture.

Lifestyle

  • Place of birth: San Diego, California
  • Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
  • Staycation: Anywhere with do not disturb
  • Vacation: Next up is New York
  • Pet: Linen <3
  • Place of work: Joybyte
  • Place of workout: Hiking in Angeles National Forest
  • Good Habit: I try to read for fun every day
  • Bad Habit: Doom scrolling before bed
  • Mode of transport: I’m a passenger princess
  • Bonus Travel Essential: Three to four new books


Culture

  • Artist: Paula Scher
  • Musician: Role Model
  • Commercials / music video director: Tyler, The Creator
  • Film director: Jon Chu
  • Author: Emily Henry
  • Photographer: Katia Temkin
  • Film: Twilight. How you liking the rain, girl?
  • Series: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Team Connie baby)
  • Invention: Central air conditioning
  • Commercial: Gap Denim x Katseye
  • Music Video: The Subway by Chappell Roan
  • Video Game: Animal Crossing
  • Board Game: Catan, with friends who are more competitive than me
  • Book: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
  • Podcast: Chris vs. the People
  • Newspaper (off or online): The New York Times
  • Obsession: Dodgers Baseball
  • Bonus Culture Essential: Ben Platt’s Diet Pepsi Cover


Food and Drink

  • Breakfast: Three cups of coffee
  • Restaurant: Laurel Hardware, the pistachio ice cream is unreal
  • Cheap bite: Villa’s Tacos. Best breakfast burritos in Los Angeles
  • Working lunch: Girl lunch: caffeine, popcorn, maybe some fruit
  • Dish: A mug (if you know, you know)
  • Snack: Summer cherries
  • Guilty Pleasure: Alani as a survival tool
  • Bar: Gold Line in Highland Park
  • Booze: French 75
  • Not Booze: Diet Coke w/ lime
  • Bonus Food: Controversial, but Almond Joys
  • Bonus Beverage: Barbie Olipop


Kit

  • Phone: A lavender Razr flip phone from 2004, for the culture
  • Computer: Macbook Pro
  • Headphones: Wired, always
  • Camera: Whatever is closest to me, usually my iPhone
  • Pen / pencil: Glitter gel pens
  • Where you document an idea: Notes app
  • Casual Clothing: Cosy matching fleece set
  • Smart Clothing: Loafers with crew socks
  • Footwear: Satellite Stompers
  • Accessory: Claw clip, always
  • Collection: Signed first editions of my favourite authors
  • Home comfort: A fresh ChapStick and cosy coffee shop
  • App: TikTok
  • Blog: Can we bring Tumblr back?
  • Morning grooming / makeup essential: SPF 50 or higher
  • Bonus Kit Essential: Face mask for no meeting days
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from JoyByte
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from JoyByte
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1