Hiking, Tyler, The Creator and Summer Cherries: Taylor Gills' Essential List

Taylor Gills is a senior social strategist at Joybyte. With experience in the industry since 2016, she leads strategy development for new client accounts and has collaborated with a wide range of brands spanning multiple categories, including F&B, CPG, Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle. Taylor is passionate about pop culture and the ways it drives conversation, influences brand relevance, and shifts culture.
Lifestyle
- Place of birth: San Diego, California
- Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
- Staycation: Anywhere with do not disturb
- Vacation: Next up is New York
- Pet: Linen <3
- Place of work: Joybyte
- Place of workout: Hiking in Angeles National Forest
- Good Habit: I try to read for fun every day
- Bad Habit: Doom scrolling before bed
- Mode of transport: I’m a passenger princess
- Bonus Travel Essential: Three to four new books
Culture
- Artist: Paula Scher
- Musician: Role Model
- Commercials / music video director: Tyler, The Creator
- Film director: Jon Chu
- Author: Emily Henry
- Photographer: Katia Temkin
- Film: Twilight. How you liking the rain, girl?
- Series: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Team Connie baby)
- Invention: Central air conditioning
- Commercial: Gap Denim x Katseye
- Music Video: The Subway by Chappell Roan
- Video Game: Animal Crossing
- Board Game: Catan, with friends who are more competitive than me
- Book: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
- Podcast: Chris vs. the People
- Newspaper (off or online): The New York Times
- Obsession: Dodgers Baseball
- Bonus Culture Essential: Ben Platt’s Diet Pepsi Cover
Food and Drink
- Breakfast: Three cups of coffee
- Restaurant: Laurel Hardware, the pistachio ice cream is unreal
- Cheap bite: Villa’s Tacos. Best breakfast burritos in Los Angeles
- Working lunch: Girl lunch: caffeine, popcorn, maybe some fruit
- Dish: A mug (if you know, you know)
- Snack: Summer cherries
- Guilty Pleasure: Alani as a survival tool
- Bar: Gold Line in Highland Park
- Booze: French 75
- Not Booze: Diet Coke w/ lime
- Bonus Food: Controversial, but Almond Joys
- Bonus Beverage: Barbie Olipop
Kit
- Phone: A lavender Razr flip phone from 2004, for the culture
- Computer: Macbook Pro
- Headphones: Wired, always
- Camera: Whatever is closest to me, usually my iPhone
- Pen / pencil: Glitter gel pens
- Where you document an idea: Notes app
- Casual Clothing: Cosy matching fleece set
- Smart Clothing: Loafers with crew socks
- Footwear: Satellite Stompers
- Accessory: Claw clip, always
- Collection: Signed first editions of my favourite authors
- Home comfort: A fresh ChapStick and cosy coffee shop
- App: TikTok
- Blog: Can we bring Tumblr back?
- Morning grooming / makeup essential: SPF 50 or higher
- Bonus Kit Essential: Face mask for no meeting days