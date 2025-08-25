Hiking, Tyler, The Creator and Summer Cherries: Taylor Gills' Essential List

Taylor Gills is a senior social strategist at Joybyte. With experience in the industry since 2016, she leads strategy development for new client accounts and has collaborated with a wide range of brands spanning multiple categories, including F&B, CPG, Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle. Taylor is passionate about pop culture and the ways it drives conversation, influences brand relevance, and shifts culture.

Lifestyle



Place of birth: San Diego, California



Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska



Staycation: Anywhere with do not disturb



Vacation: Next up is New York



Pet: Linen <3

Place of work: Joybyte



Place of workout: Hiking in Angeles National Forest



Good Habit: I try to read for fun every day



Bad Habit: Doom scrolling before bed



Mode of transport: I’m a passenger princess



Bonus Travel Essential: Three to four new books







Culture



Artist: Paula Scher



Musician: Role Model



Commercials / music video director: Tyler, The Creator



Film director: Jon Chu



Author: Emily Henry



Photographer: Katia Temkin



Film: Twilight. How you liking the rain, girl?



Series: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Team Connie baby)



Invention: Central air conditioning



Commercial: Gap Denim x Katseye



Music Video: The Subway by Chappell Roan



Video Game: Animal Crossing



Board Game: Catan, with friends who are more competitive than me



Book: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Podcast: Chris vs. the People



Newspaper (off or online): The New York Times



Obsession: Dodgers Baseball

Bonus Culture Essential: Ben Platt’s Diet Pepsi Cover







Food and Drink



Breakfast: Three cups of coffee



Restaurant: Laurel Hardware, the pistachio ice cream is unreal

Cheap bite: Villa’s Tacos. Best breakfast burritos in Los Angeles

Working lunch: Girl lunch: caffeine, popcorn, maybe some fruit

Dish: A mug (if you know, you know)

Snack: Summer cherries

Guilty Pleasure: Alani as a survival tool



Bar: Gold Line in Highland Park



Booze: French 75



Not Booze: Diet Coke w/ lime



Bonus Food: Controversial, but Almond Joys



Bonus Beverage: Barbie Olipop







