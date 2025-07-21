senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
Group745

Klar Labs Selects Joybyte to Power Up TikTok Shop

21/07/2025
Joybyte will oversee the full lifecycle of TikTok Shop operations for the brand

Klar Labs has selected Joybyte, experts in aligning influencer programs with the full customer journey for measurable results, to lead its TikTok Shop program. The first campaign is expected to launch by or before July 5th.

Joybyte will oversee the full lifecycle of TikTok Shop operations for the brand, including product listing, affiliate program management, creator seeding, Spark Ads, and community engagement. Services include weekly onboarding milestones, ongoing optimisation, and direct performance management across TikTok’s native tools.

The team will also handle monthly affiliate and creator recruitment, usage rights negotiation, content fulfilment, and real-time campaign refinement. Spark Ads will be launched using high-performing creator content, with a focus on retargeting and conversions.

Daily engagement will ensure that questions and tagged content are responded to quickly, reinforcing Klar Labs’ visibility on the platform.

"As a TikTok Shop Certified Agency, we know that success on the platform requires curated creator partnerships, real-time optimisation, and authentic community engagement," said Ben Gerster, founder of Joybyte. "We’re excited to partner with Klar Labs to help unlock the full potential of TikTok’s native commerce engine, which will help us drive both conversions and brand growth through our customised, always-on affiliate model."

Klar Labs is a health and wellness brand offering science-backed supplements and functional products designed to support performance and daily wellbeing. The partnership with Joybyte will help Klar Labs accelerate growth on TikTok through curated creator collaborations and data-driven commerce strategies.

Joybyte is a certified TikTok Shop Partner and micro-influencer marketing agency redefining what social commerce success looks like. Their tailored influencer campaigns are built to perform and are strategically aligned with your customer journey and are optimised for sales. No fixed talent pools. No cookie-cutter solutions. Just curated creators, always-on insights, and authentic community engagement that scales.

