senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Heaps + Stacks Expands Experiential Edge with Irish Launch and Merch Core

07/08/2025
40
Share
With the launch of a dedicated merchandise arm and expansion into Ireland, the experience agency strengthens its ability to create unforgettable brand moments across borders

Heaps + Stacks, the experience agency that turns brand moments into unforgettable memories, today announced two significant expansions that will further their creative offering and geographic reach.

Merch Core

The agency is supercharging its merchandise capabilities with the addition of seasoned merch and mailer seasoned producer Nadira Ramadhani. With merchandise experiencing explosive growth over the past year – from limited-edition drops to highly coveted IYKYK swag – Heaps + Stacks is positioning itself at the forefront of the ‘merchification’ of brands.

"We're not talking about branded pens and USB sticks," explained Keziah Wildsmith, founder, "We're creating merch that people actually are desperate to own, wear, and share. Think pop-up exclusives that run out in minutes, or that become converted collectables over a series of events”.

Mailers That Deliver

The team are also maximising their gifting and mailer capacity to support more of an ‘always on approach’ to making noise for their clients. “We want to be providing considered and special physical touchpoints, whether its product seeding or a luxe invite, our design team want to create keepsakes and mementos for brands, that create connection before the event even happens.” said Keziah.

Irish Expansion

Simultaneously, Heaps + Stacks is expanding operations to Ireland lead by Eva Phelan, currently Senior Producer, offering clients a more streamlined way to execute experiences across both UK and Irish markets. The move positions the agency to create seamless cross-border campaigns while leveraging local expertise and supplier networks.

"Our clients operate in multiple markets, and now we can too," Keziah noted "Having boots on the ground in Ireland means we can deliver the same level of creative excellence and local insight that our London clients expect, but with the added benefit of covering two markets efficiently."

The Irish expansion will enable Heaps + Stacks to design experiences that span both territories, from dual-market product launches to touring activations that maximise reach while optimising budgets.

Both expansions reflect Heaps + Stacks' philosophy that the best brand experiences blur the lines between commerce, creativity, and genuine human connection. Whether it's creating must-have merch that extends the life of a campaign or designing cross-border experiences that feel locally relevant, the agency continues to push the boundaries of what experiential marketing can achieve.

The timing couldn't be better. As brands seek to create deeper, more tangible connections with their audiences, the combination of expertly crafted physical products and strategically designed experiences offers a powerful antidote to digital fatigue.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Heaps + Stacks
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Heaps + Stacks
Corner Shop
ASOS
24/06/2025
Aveeno
24/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1