Heaps + Stacks Expands Experiential Edge with Irish Launch and Merch Core

​Heaps + Stacks, the experience agency that turns brand moments into unforgettable memories, today announced two significant expansions that will further their creative offering and geographic reach.

Merch Core

The agency is supercharging its merchandise capabilities with the addition of seasoned merch and mailer seasoned producer Nadira Ramadhani. With merchandise experiencing explosive growth over the past year – from limited-edition drops to highly coveted IYKYK swag – Heaps + Stacks is positioning itself at the forefront of the ‘merchification’ of brands.

"We're not talking about branded pens and USB sticks," explained Keziah Wildsmith, founder, "We're creating merch that people actually are desperate to own, wear, and share. Think pop-up exclusives that run out in minutes, or that become converted collectables over a series of events”.

Mailers That Deliver

The team are also maximising their gifting and mailer capacity to support more of an ‘always on approach’ to making noise for their clients. “We want to be providing considered and special physical touchpoints, whether its product seeding or a luxe invite, our design team want to create keepsakes and mementos for brands, that create connection before the event even happens.” said Keziah.

Irish Expansion

Simultaneously, Heaps + Stacks is expanding operations to Ireland lead by Eva Phelan, currently Senior Producer, offering clients a more streamlined way to execute experiences across both UK and Irish markets. The move positions the agency to create seamless cross-border campaigns while leveraging local expertise and supplier networks.

"Our clients operate in multiple markets, and now we can too," Keziah noted "Having boots on the ground in Ireland means we can deliver the same level of creative excellence and local insight that our London clients expect, but with the added benefit of covering two markets efficiently."

The Irish expansion will enable Heaps + Stacks to design experiences that span both territories, from dual-market product launches to touring activations that maximise reach while optimising budgets.

Both expansions reflect Heaps + Stacks' philosophy that the best brand experiences blur the lines between commerce, creativity, and genuine human connection. Whether it's creating must-have merch that extends the life of a campaign or designing cross-border experiences that feel locally relevant, the agency continues to push the boundaries of what experiential marketing can achieve.

The timing couldn't be better. As brands seek to create deeper, more tangible connections with their audiences, the combination of expertly crafted physical products and strategically designed experiences offers a powerful antidote to digital fatigue.