ASOS wanted to celebrate the wealth of beauty

products available and the convenience of shopping on

the site.

We were briefed to create an experience that felt

fresh, trend-led, and packed with Instagrammable

moments -while also showing just how easy (and

enjoyable) it is to shop beauty on ASOS.

The event needed to be visually exciting, highly

shareable, and full of moments that beauty lovers

would want to snap, swipe, and shop.