senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Heaps + Stacks Launches ‘Less Alone Together’ for Loneliness Awareness Week

05/06/2025
98
Share
Backed by award-winning journalist Chanté Joseph, pro-bono partnerships with London organisations, and a new ROI framework, the campaign champions connection-driven activations as the future of brand loyalty and social impact

Timed to coincide with Loneliness Awareness Week (9th-15th June), London-based agency Heaps + Stacks is challenging the experiential marketing industry to rethink activation success metrics with the launch of 'Less Alone Together' – a campaign demonstrating how connection-focused experiences deliver superior brand loyalty and customer lifetime value. With latest ONS data revealing one in four UK adults experience regular loneliness – rising to nearly one-third among 16-29 year olds – the campaign positions experiential marketing as a powerful tool for addressing consumer emotional needs while driving measurable business outcomes.

Beyond Vanity Metrics: The Business Case for Connection

"The industry has been obsessed with social shares and photo opportunities, but we're seeing diminishing returns on ‘surface level' only activations," said Keziah Wildsmith, founder at Heaps + Stacks. "Brands achieving the highest engagement rates and repeat attendance are those designing for genuine human connection rather than just vanity based social metrics." The agency's research, conducted with award winning journalist Chanté Joseph, reveals that 75% of gen z report feeling lonely despite constant online connectivity – presenting a significant opportunity for brands to differentiate through meaningful offline experiences.

CSR as Competitive Advantage

Heaps + Stacks is backing the campaign with 100 hours of pro-bono consultation for London organisations Strangers in the City and Lonely Girls Club – demonstrating how agencies can leverage CSR initiatives to test and refine connection strategies before client implementation.

"This isn't just altruism – it's R&D," explained Keziah "We're using these partnerships to develop replicable frameworks that deliver measurable community impact alongside traditional KPIs. Clients are increasingly seeking agencies with proven social impact credentials."

Less Alone Together will roll out:

  • A report by Chanté Joseph examining the intersection of loneliness and brand experience
  • An accompanying film showcasing successful connection-focused brand activations
  • Workshop series for London-based brands seeking to integrate connection strategies into their experiential marketing
  • Community events in partnership with Strangers in the City and Lonely Girls Club
    Methodology toolkit for measuring emotional engagement and community building effectiveness.

Why now?

The campaign's launch during Loneliness Awareness Week amplifies industry conversation around the £2.5 billion annual cost of loneliness to UK businesses through reduced productivity and increased healthcare costs. Experiential marketing could be both a commercial opportunity and societal solution. The campaign addresses growing client demand for purpose-driven marketing that delivers both social impact and commercial results. Recent industry surveys show 68% of brand managers prioritising 'meaningful engagement' overreach in 2025 activation briefs. Furthermore, it highlights a critical gap in experiential marketing, where brands often prioritise Instagram-worthy moments over meaningful engagement, the campaign looks to call out measuring social impact alongside traditional marketing metrics.

"Loneliness rewires the brain to interpret neutral social situations negatively," noted the campaign's research. "Brand experiences have the unique opportunity to reverse this cycle by creating positive, memorable interactions that build trust and community."

Measurement and ROI Framework

Unlike traditional activations measured primarily through attendance and social metrics, Less Alone Together introduces connection-specific KPIs including:

  • Attendee return rates and cross-event participation
  • Qualitative sentiment analysis and emotional engagement scoring
  • Long-term brand affinity tracking among participants
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Heaps + Stacks
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Heaps + Stacks
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1