Havas Expands CX Capabilities in North America with Acquisition of Enverta Digital

Left to right: Alex Chepovetsky, president, Havas CX Canada and Jacob Ciesielski, founder and CEO, Enverta Digital



​Havas is bolstering its North American customer experience operations through the acquisition of Enverta Digital, a team of leading CRM and digital transformation specialists headquartered in Toronto. This strategic move enhances the Group’s CX and innovation capabilities and further augments its ability to deliver integrated, tech-enabled solutions. It represents an important step in advancing Havas’ Converged global strategy, putting CX at the centre to deliver solutions that blend creativity and capability to transform brands.

Since 2021, Enverta Digital has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for a growing portfolio of leading global brands. Enverta’s unique and innovating client engagement model enables seamless integration and collaboration with client marketing, business and technology teams. The company specialises in CRM tech strategy and implementation, leveraging deep expertise in leading marketing technology platforms, including Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft and Braze. Enverta’s operations span Canada and Poland, enabling scalable near and offshore delivery for the North American market. Enverta emerged as an appealing acquisition due to its strong market alignment, collaborative ways of working, cultural compatibility, and scale - all aligning seamlessly with Havas’ strategic CX goals. The two companies have already established a successful working relationship, with proven case studies and notable successes demonstrating the value of this partnership.

Enverta will join the organisation under Havas CX Canada, reinforcing its role as one of Havas’ key Centers of Excellence for customer experience in North America. With a substantial portion of Havas CX Canada’s clients based in the US, integrating Enverta’s CRM expertise will drive new business opportunities, deliver bundled technology, and develop best-in-class marketing solutions for clients looking to strengthen their CX approach. Enverta’s offshore team in Poland supports scalable operations, while its recurring revenue model complements Havas’ growing CX portfolio in North America.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jacob and the entire Enverta Digital team into the Havas family. This addition represents a meaningful step forward in our ongoing mission to redefine and elevate customer experience. By placing CX at the core of our Converged strategy, this move underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and strengthens our ability to lead in the CX space with transformative, tech-enabled solutions that are fully integrated across our service offerings,” shared Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman, Havas.

“By integrating Enverta’s CRM expertise with the creative prowess and technological strength of Havas’ CX division, we are uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful engagement and business growth,” added Alex Chepovetsky, president, Havas CX Canada.

“Our focus on CRM and digital enablement aligns seamlessly with Havas’ commitment to delivering holistic, customer-centric solutions. This partnership will allow us to combine Havas’ global resources and creative expertise with our strengths to deliver a full service digital offering, centred on driving highly-personalised consumer experiences across all touchpoints and channels,” shared Jacob Ciesielski, founder and CEO, Enverta Digital.

